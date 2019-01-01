Sesame Street pop-up cafe in S’pore from Sep. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
Kumoya is a cafe in Singapore that is known for its cute character-themed pop-up concepts.
Here are a couple of their past concepts, for example:
Sesame Street theme
And here’s the next theme they will be bringing in: Sesame Street.
Here’s what the cafe will look like.
Cute monster-filled menu
Just like with its previous runs, the menu is designed by celebrity food artist @littlemissbento.
For starters, they have the hand-cut truffle fries (S$13.90).
As well as the nacho cheese fries (S$11.90).
There are also other snacks like truffle chicken spam fries (S$11.90) and crispy golden onion rings (S$13.90).
Turning to mains, there’s the Elmo-themed Japanese seafood curry rice (S$26.90).
There’s also a Cookie Monster-themed Japanese croquette rice with cream sauce (S$22.90).
And an Oscar-themed teriyaki chicken katsu burger (S$24.90).
With curly fries!
If you’ve still got room for desserts, there’s a Cookie Monster double chocolate cake (S$18.90):
Some rainbow pancakes (S$20.90):
And mango kiwi Shibuya toast (S$27.90):
There will also be Sesame Street-themed drinks like the cookie shot and matcha milk (S$14.90), which comes with a free five-inch Cookie Monster plushie.
There’s also a cookies and cream frappe (S$13.90) and a matcha caramel frappe (S$13.90).
And if you want to opt for something lighter, there’s a mango soda (S$15.90) and a strawberry soda (S$15.90) served with Big Bird and Elmo-coloured cotton candy.
These drinks come with a Sesame Street character coaster that you can bring home.
Cookie Monster plush giveaway
Kumoya will also be holding a giveaway for a 40-inch Cookie Monster plush toy worth S$169.
To take part, spend a minimum of S$128 in a single receipt.
Each customer is limited to one receipt, which represents a single chance in the lucky draw.
The winner will be selected at the end of the pop-up period.
Address:
8 Jalan Klapa, Singapore 199320
Opening Hours:
Sep. 26 – Dec. 29, 2019
Tues to Thurs, Sun, 12pm to 9:30pm
Fri and Sat, 12pm to 10:30pm
Closed on Mondays
Note that there is a 90-minute limit for diners and minimum spending requirement of $10.00 per person.
