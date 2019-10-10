Seriously Keto opens S’pore’s first keto products dine-in store on Seah Street
Low-carb, sugar-free and gluten-free = safe for your waistline.
Seriously Keto is the first “keto centric” bakery in Singapore which offers breads and sweet desserts that are low-carb and gluten-free
A Keto Ketogenic diet is a low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet, and has become popular of late among health-conscious folks.
Seriously Keto recently opened its first physical dine-in store on 32 Seah Street.
If you love bread but afraid of getting fat, here’s an option for you to indulge without guilt.
Latest items on the Menu
(Garlic) Love-Me-Knots at $5.90 each
Blackout Bun at S$9.20 for 2 pieces, $24.20 for 6 pieces
Yes, Pe-can! at S$5.20 each
Rose, Marry Me! at S$10.90 per loaf
Cream Dreams at S$10.80 per 80ml
Thai-tea Fantasy, S$6.50 per cup
How to go
Address: 32 Seah Street, Singapore 188388
Opening Hours:
- 10:30am – 6:30pm, Monday – Saturday, except Sundays and Public Holidays
Island wide delivery:
- S$8 per order, free delivery for orders above S$80
All images from Seriously Keto
