Seriously Keto opens S’pore’s first keto products dine-in store on Seah Street

Seriously Keto is the first “keto centric” bakery in Singapore which offers breads and sweet desserts that are low-carb and gluten-free

A Keto Ketogenic diet is a low-carbohydrate, high-fat diet, and has become popular of late among health-conscious folks.

Seriously Keto recently opened its first physical dine-in store on 32 Seah Street.

If you love bread but afraid of getting fat, here’s an option for you to indulge without guilt.

Latest items on the Menu

(Garlic) Love-Me-Knots at $5.90 each

Blackout Bun at S$9.20 for 2 pieces, $24.20 for 6 pieces

Yes, Pe-can! at S$5.20 each

Rose, Marry Me! at S$10.90 per loaf

Cream Dreams at S$10.80 per 80ml

Thai-tea Fantasy, S$6.50 per cup

How to go

Address: 32 Seah Street, Singapore 188388

Opening Hours:

10:30am – 6:30pm, Monday – Saturday, except Sundays and Public Holidays

Island wide delivery:



S$8 per order, free delivery for orders above S$80

All images from Seriously Keto