S$1/hour KTV at Manekineko *SCAPE & Marina Square till Sept. 30, 2019
Small price to pay for shredding your vocals.
Upsurge
Upsurge
Manekineko previously offered three hours of KTV at S$3 in July 2019.
Sundays to Fridays
This time, they are having another round of promotion at S$1 per pax/hour at their *SCAPE and Marina Square outlets.
This promotion runs from now till September 30, from 7pm on Sundays to 6pm on Fridays.
For Sunday sessions before 7pm, it will cost S$2 per pax/hour.
This promotion is not applicable from Friday nights to Saturday nights.
However, there must be at least three guests per booking, and it’s only valid for three hours of singing session. No time extensions are allowed as well.
Each guest is also required to top up an additional S$4 for free flow of soft/hot drinks and tidbits.
S$10 nett for two hours on weekdays
Manekineko is also running another promotion in the month of September at all outlets at S$10 nett per person, from Sunday night till Friday afternoon.
Guests can sing for two hours with free flow drinks and tidbits.
List of outlets:
- Manekineko *SCAPE
- Manekineko Marina Square
- Manekineko Tampines 1
- Manekineko SAFRA Punggol
- Manekineko SAFRA Jurong
- Manekineko Lucky Chinatown
- Manekineko Bugis+
- Ganso Manekineko Orchard Cineleisure
Top image courtesy of Manekineko Facebook page and website.
