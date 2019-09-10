fbpx

S$1/hour KTV at Manekineko *SCAPE & Marina Square till Sept. 30, 2019

Small price to pay for shredding your vocals.

Eileen Lee | September 11, 04:47 pm

Events

Upsurge

Manekineko previously offered three hours of KTV at S$3 in July 2019.

Sundays to Fridays

This time, they are having another round of promotion at S$1 per pax/hour at their *SCAPE and Marina Square outlets.

This promotion runs from now till September 30, from 7pm on Sundays to 6pm on Fridays.

For Sunday sessions before 7pm, it will cost S$2 per pax/hour.

This promotion is not applicable from Friday nights to Saturday nights.

However, there must be at least three guests per booking, and it’s only valid for three hours of singing session. No time extensions are allowed as well.

Each guest is also required to top up an additional S$4 for free flow of soft/hot drinks and tidbits.

S$10 nett for two hours on weekdays 

Manekineko is also running another promotion in the month of September at all outlets at S$10 nett per person, from Sunday night till Friday afternoon.

Guests can sing for two hours with free flow drinks and tidbits.

Image from Manekineko website

List of outlets:

  • Manekineko *SCAPE
  • Manekineko Marina Square
  • Manekineko Tampines 1
  • Manekineko SAFRA Punggol
  • Manekineko SAFRA Jurong
  • Manekineko Lucky Chinatown
  • Manekineko Bugis+
  • Ganso Manekineko Orchard Cineleisure

Top image courtesy of Manekineko Facebook page and website. 

About Eileen Lee

Eileen is a serial green tea drinker.

