20% off storewide Sephora sale from Sept. 4-8, 2019, includes Dyson hair dryer & Foreo Luna 3

Mandy How | September 2, 01:11 pm

Sephora is holding a 20 per cent storewide sale for its black and gold members.

Make-up, skincare, and beauty devices

The sale will take place from Sept. 4-8, 2019 for gold members, and Sept. 5-8 for black members.

This means that gold members will have access one day in advance.

Items on sale will span across make-up, skincare, hair products, and fragrance, from brands like Sunday Riley, Drunk Elephant, Jo Malone London, Urban Decay, Fenty Beauty, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Mario Badescu, and Pixi.

Photo by Sephora Singapore

Big ticket items like the Foreo Luna 3 and Supersonic Hair Dryer from Dyson will also be on sale.

Sadly, the Dyson Airwrap will not be on sale.

Gift with purchase

Gold members will receive a coffee mug with any purchase online or in stores.

The promotion is limited to one redemption per member, on a while stocks stocks last basis.

Photo by Sephora Singapore

On the other hand, black members will get a rose gold brush holder, but only with a minimum spend of S$200 online or in stores.

This is also limited to one redemption per member, on a while stocks last basis.

Photo by Sephora Singapore

All stores will be opened till 10:30pm on the last two days.

Note that shoppers should present either their membership or virtual beauty pass on the Sephora app during payment.

Sephora has 12 outlets in Singapore.

Top image via Sephora Singapore

