Sanrio character EZ-Link cards only available at SMRT passenger service centres, cost S$12 each

Sanrio character EZ-Link cards will progressively be made available at various SMRT passenger service centres from Sept. 4 onwards.

Advertisement

Here’s how the Sanrio-themed EZ-Link card designs look:

Advertisement

Each card costs S$12 with a stored value of S$7, so you’re really only paying S$5 for the card.

Here’s a photo of one of the card designs:

Advertisement

Not available at all passenger service centres

Before you get too excited about it, the Sanrio character card designs are only available at selected SMRT passenger service centres.

Those along the north-east line and downtown line are excluded.

Unfortunately, some enthusiastic fans had made a futile trip to some SBS transit stations.

According to one commenter, the cards will be available at Yew Tee next week.

Advertisement

Past card designs

EZ-Link has been releasing numerous designs in collaboration with popular brands.

Here are some of EZ-Link’s past card designs:

Cool.

Advertisement

Related articles:

This is how we go broke so easily.

Top image via EZ-Link Singapore and Kim Chi Na on Facebook