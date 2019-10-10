fbpx

Back

Man uses mop to catch python slithering outside Serangoon nightclub

It is unknown what happened to the python after it was caught by the man.

Julia Yeo | September 13, 02:54 am

Events

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Share

A fearless man was filmed capturing a python with a mop and his bare hands outside a nightclub along Serangoon Road, on Sep. 11 night.

Used mop to pin python down

A video of the incident was posted on Facebook on Sep. 12.

It showed a man pinning a python down with a mop, and then grabbing it with his bare hands.

According to the post, the man was described as a bystander, and was likely not professionally trained to catch snakes.

But he pulled it off using a mop, nonetheless.

In the video, the man could be seen using the back of the mop to push the python’s head down, before reaching in to grab it by the neck.

After successfully capturing the python by its neck and tail, the man started showing it off to the other bystanders watching his feat.

It is unknown what happened to the python afterwards.

Proper steps to take if you see a snake

In the event you discover a python or a snake outside of the wild, you can contact the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) at 9783 7782.

Pest control companies can also get the job done, but there have been previous cases of such firms mishandling wild animals, resulting in death and injury.

NParks (National Parks Board) has some tips on what to do in such situations, to keep yourself safe.

Generally, if you encounter a snake, try your best to remain calm, as snakes would rather not encounter humans, and it is probably as scary for them as it is for us.

Top image via All Singapore Stuff/Facebook

About Julia Yeo

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Indonesia minister blames M'sia for causing haze

Malaysian minister says her Indonesian counterpart is 'in denial'.

September 13, 01:52 am

S'pore's air quality may enter 'unhealthy' 101-200 range in next 24 hours: NEA

Haze is back, predictions were right.

September 13, 12:59 am

Istana to open to public at night for first time on Oct. 6, 2019

Tickets priced at S$12 for Singaporeans and PRs.

September 13, 12:36 am

Up to 90% off at Popular Warehouse Sale in Serangoon from Sep. 11-15, 2019

Buy all the pens, books, and other stuff.

September 12, 11:37 pm

Road user sees chrome wrapped car & reports it to LTA via app, because pettiness & jealousy

Who aspires to be this level of petty?

September 12, 10:30 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close