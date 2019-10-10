Man uses mop to catch python slithering outside Serangoon nightclub

A fearless man was filmed capturing a python with a mop and his bare hands outside a nightclub along Serangoon Road, on Sep. 11 night.

Used mop to pin python down

A video of the incident was posted on Facebook on Sep. 12.

It showed a man pinning a python down with a mop, and then grabbing it with his bare hands.

According to the post, the man was described as a bystander, and was likely not professionally trained to catch snakes.

But he pulled it off using a mop, nonetheless.

In the video, the man could be seen using the back of the mop to push the python’s head down, before reaching in to grab it by the neck.

After successfully capturing the python by its neck and tail, the man started showing it off to the other bystanders watching his feat.

It is unknown what happened to the python afterwards.

Proper steps to take if you see a snake

In the event you discover a python or a snake outside of the wild, you can contact the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) at 9783 7782.

Pest control companies can also get the job done, but there have been previous cases of such firms mishandling wild animals, resulting in death and injury.

NParks (National Parks Board) has some tips on what to do in such situations, to keep yourself safe.

Generally, if you encounter a snake, try your best to remain calm, as snakes would rather not encounter humans, and it is probably as scary for them as it is for us.

