Queues form to buy Pusheen EZ-Link cards & Hello Kitty EZ-charms from Bugis Junction vending machine
Forget to bring EZ-Link card? Just buy lor.
Singaporeans cannot wait to get their hands on all cartoon-themed EZ-Charms and EZ-Link cards.
So much so they are often soldout almost immediately on the EZ-Link online store.
Here’s an alternative way for you to grab hold of these EZ-Link cards or charms.
EZ-Link vending machines
EZ-Link has launched a few EZ-Link vending machines in Singapore.
One was spotted at EZ-Link office in Alexandra Technopark.
Hello, Kitty 👋🏼👋🏼 you don’t have to queue for this one for sure! Check out our newest vending machine and treat yourself to these cute @ezlinksg charms and accessories located at ATP A, lobby 3. #atpexperience #atpsg #alexandratechnopark #hellokittyezlinkcharm #hellokittycharm
There is another one located at level one of Bugis Junction, next to bubble tea store Sharetea.
Hello Kitty EZ-Charms & Pusheen EZ-Link cards
Some of the merchandise at the vending machine includes the now sold-out Hello Kitty EZ-Charms and newly launched Pusheen EZ-Link cards.
The Pusheen EZ-Link cards come in two designs and retail for S$10 each, with no stored value.
Here are some real life photographs of these products:
How to spend the Lunch Hour on your first day back at work: Queue for 45mins to get Pusheen ezlink cards (rechargeable transportation cards in Singapore) A big thank you to @jsmnchr ❤️ for accompanying us! No more Monday Blues! #pusheen #pusheen_travels #pusheentravels #pusheeninsingapore #pusheenatwork #whattodowithyourlunchhour #limitededition #pusheenezlinkcard #ezlinksg #胖吉貓 #プシーン #nomoremondayblues
Queues have formed at the vending machine since Aug. 2, 2019:
