Queues form to buy Pusheen EZ-Link cards & Hello Kitty EZ-charms from Bugis Junction vending machine

Singaporeans cannot wait to get their hands on all cartoon-themed EZ-Charms and EZ-Link cards.

So much so they are often soldout almost immediately on the EZ-Link online store.

Here’s an alternative way for you to grab hold of these EZ-Link cards or charms.

EZ-Link vending machines

EZ-Link has launched a few EZ-Link vending machines in Singapore.

One was spotted at EZ-Link office in Alexandra Technopark.

There is another one located at level one of Bugis Junction, next to bubble tea store Sharetea.

Hello Kitty EZ-Charms & Pusheen EZ-Link cards

Some of the merchandise at the vending machine includes the now sold-out Hello Kitty EZ-Charms and newly launched Pusheen EZ-Link cards.

The Pusheen EZ-Link cards come in two designs and retail for S$10 each, with no stored value.

Here are some real life photographs of these products:

Queues have formed at the vending machine since Aug. 2, 2019:

Top image via Teo Meng Khai on Facebook and pusheen_travels on Instagram