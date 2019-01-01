fbpx

Starbucks S’pore brings back Pumpkin Spice latte, new Vanilla Fig latte & anniversary merchandise

Pretend it's autumn in hot and wet Singapore.

Guan Zhen Tan | September 4, 07:32 pm

Singapore doesn’t have seasons, but Starbucks Singapore is helping us experience a bit of that Autumn feeling with their latest seasonal drinks and merchandise, launched Wednesday (Sep. 4).

Photo courtesy of Starbucks Singapore

Their well-loved Pumpkin Spice Latte will be making a return to its menu, with “comforting notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove, topped with a dollop of whipped cream and yummy pumpkin pie spices”.

Photo courtesy of Starbucks Singapore

If you’re tired of the hype surrounding liquid pumpkin pie, you might want to give their new Vanilla Fig Latte a shot (no pun intended).

It’s made of Starbucks’s signature espresso with creamy steamed milk and vanilla syrup, topped with dried fig.

Photo courtesy of Starbucks Singapore

Anniversary merchandise

Besides drinks, Starbucks fans will be thrilled to know that the coffee chain has released yet another line of merchandise they can blow their money on.

This time, it’s the Anniversary collection, with tumblers and mugs featuring Starbucks’s very own twin-tailed mermaid mascot.

Photo courtesy of Starbucks Singapore

Assorted tumblers: left: S$18.90, right: S$36.90

Photo courtesy of Starbucks Singapore

Assorted tumblers: left: S$22.90, middle: S$25.90, right: S$21.90.

Photo courtesy of Starbucks Singapore

Tumbler: S$39.90, mug: S$29.90 (only available at selected stores)

Photo courtesy of Starbucks Singapore

Assorted tumblers: left: S$36.90, middle: S$39.90, right: S$44.90

Photo courtesy of Starbucks Singapore

Bottle: S$22.90

Photo courtesy of Starbucks Singapore

Mug with cover: S$38.90

Photo courtesy of Starbucks Singapore

Tumbler: S$44.90 

Photo courtesy of Starbucks Singapore

Tumbler: S$39.90 (only available at selected stores)

A full list of items, their prices and available locations can be seen in this Facebook album below:

Top image via Starbucks Singapore

