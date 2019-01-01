fbpx

Back

S’pore govt working on use of Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes to tackle dengue, but it’s not ready yet

Project Wolbachia, still in a phase of study, can't be seen as a 'silver bullet', says Minister Masagos.

Sulaiman Daud | September 2, 04:23 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

Project Wolbachia, the plan by the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources (MEWR) and the National Environment Agency (NEA) to tackle the spread of the dengue virus, is still in development and should not be seen as a “silver bullet” to solve the problem.

Minister Masagos Zulkifli said this in response to a Parliamentary question on Sept. 2 on whether Project Wolbachia could be expedited to deal with the current problems various areas in Singapore are facing with dengue fever.

What’s Project Wolbachia?

In short:

Step 1: Infect male mosquitoes with the Wolbachia bacteria. The bacteria renders male mosquitoes sterile, but in any case, male mosquitoes don’t bite humans or transmit disease, so don’t worry.

Step 2: Release infected sterile males into public spaces with dengue clusters to start mating with females.

Step 3: Either the eggs of the next mosquito generation never hatch, or their offspring inherit the disease and are also rendered infertile.

Step 4: Fewer cases of dengue in Singapore. Yay.

Let’s learn from these three countries on how we can stop mosquitoes with mosquitoes

Project still in development

However, Masagos shared that while initial results have been promising, Project Wolbachia remains under research and development.

It also has only been tested in small study sites around the island so far.

The minister said the project is aligned with World Health Organisation and International Atomic Energy Agency guidelines on developing sterile insect technologies according to a phased approach.

And right now, we are in Phase 3, which evaluates if the mosquito suppression that has already been achieved can be expanded to cover larger areas sustainably.

The release area covers 60 blocks in Tampines and 84 blocks in Yishun, nearly four times the size of the first project area, and also focuses on automated efforts to sterilise and release the male mosquitoes.

Photo courtesy of NEA.

Existing strategies are more effective

Masagos emphasised that field studies are not the best way to react to current dengue clusters.

Instead, community outreach efforts, along with residents’ own response and existing eradication measures will remain MEWR’s key strategies to battle the dengue virus, for now.

Photo courtesy of NEA.

Read more about how MEWR and NEA are fighting dengue here:

Nearly 11,000 cases of dengue in S’pore in first half of 2019, MEWR & NEA fighting back

Top image via NEA’s Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve and his favourite person is Jürgen Klopp. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Decathlon to open new outlet at Punggol Waterway Point in Nov. 2019

Woohoo.

September 2, 04:11 pm

49 PMD fires in 1st half of 2019: Govt task force to educate public about fire risks

Fighting fire with awareness.

September 2, 03:39 pm

Nearly 11,000 cases of dengue in S'pore in first half of 2019, MEWR & NEA fighting back

Don't be a victim.

September 2, 03:19 pm

Proposed changes to Religious Harmony Act, summarised

The act is updated for the first time in 27 years.

September 2, 02:58 pm

Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints congested over Sept. 6-15 school holiday period, ICA advises

Prepare to get stuck.

September 2, 02:50 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close