Up to 90% off at Popular Warehouse Sale in Serangoon from Sep. 11-15, 2019

Popular bookstore is having a warehouse sale from Sep. 11-15, 2019.

The sale is taking place at its warehouse at 15 Serangoon North Avenue 5.

Music, books, stationery

According to its Facebook page, thousands of English book titles are available at up to 80 per cent off.

Prices start from S$3.

According to the post, both children and adult books are available.

Here are some other deals:

Music CDs at five for S$10

Stationery from as low as S$1

Up to 50 per cent off gadgets and IT products such as wireless mouse and speakers

Here’s a peek at the sale:

S$25 voucher

Customers will receive a S$25 voucher for a minimum spend of S$100 in a single receipt, and an additional S$5 cash voucher if payment is made with Citi Credit Cards.

Address: Popular Warehouse, 15 Serangoon North Avenue 5, Singapore 554360

Date: Sep. 11 – 15, 2019

Opening hours: 11am-8pm

Nearest MRT station: Ang Mo Kio

All images via Popular Bookstore Singapore on Facebook.