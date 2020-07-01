49 PMD fires in 1st half of 2019: Govt task force to educate public about fire risks

Fires involving Personal Mobility Devices (PMDs) have been steadily increasing.

There were 49 PMD-related fires in the first six months of this year, The Straits Times reported.

According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), fire incidents involving e-scooters, power-assisted bicycles, and other motorised PMDs were up by more than 50 percent in 2018, compared with 2017.

The total number of PMD-related fire incidents in 2018 was 52.

Reducing fire risks from PMDs

The Land Transport Authority(LTA) has taken several steps towards preventing PMD fires.

As of Aug. 5, 2019, the deadline for PMD users to switch to a UL2272 certified device has been brought forward six months ahead to July 1, 2020.

It was previously on Jan. 1, 2021.

The UL2272 is a safety standard certification for devices that have undergone a series of comprehensive and stringent tests to ensure that they can withstand various stresses.

E-scooters that are not UL2272 certified still can be used before the July 1, 2020 deadline, though they have to be e-registered before one is able to use them on the public paths.

However, despite having 90,000 registered e-scooters, 90 percent of them do not comply with the UL2272 standard, according to the Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min, who shared the statistic in Parliament on Aug. 5.

A task force to create public awareness

In their continuing efforts to reduce fire risks from PMDs, LTA has also set up a new task force, comprising of members from the Land Transport Authority, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), Enterprise Singapore and the Housing Development Board (HDB).

According to a Facebook post by LTA on Aug. 31, the task force was created to “pool our collective resources”, sharing information and expertise as to how best minimise the fire-risks from non UL2272 certified PMDs.

The task force has since held their first meeting, discussing plans on creating and coordinating public education efforts, to raise the awareness of the public on the importance of the UL2272 certification on a PMD, and fire risks arising from improper charging and illegal PMD modifications.

The post also includes several safety tips for charging PMDs, such as:

Check batteries for signs of bloating or corrosion

Charge the device in a cool and dry area

Do not charge the device overnight or place it near combustible items and water sources

Do not attempt to repair the device on your own

