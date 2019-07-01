fbpx

Novelty food kiosks & outdoor dining spaces at Paya Lebar Quarter mall

New way of alfresco dining.

Melanie Lim | September 3, 03:09 pm

Paya Lebar Quarter Mall has just opened.

New Paya Lebar Quarter Mall linked to MRT station has 200 stores, gym & IMAX theatre

In addition to over 200 stores inside the mall, there are a number of novelty food kiosks stationed right outside at the mall’s open space.

PLQ Plaza

This open space outside Paya Lebar Quarter mall is called PLQ Plaza, and is intended to be a social hub where events, activities and performances take place throughout the year.

There are also plenty of chairs and tables for customers to sit and dine at.

Image via Melanie Lim
Image via Melanie Lim

1. Morphine Coffee

First up on the list of food kiosks is Morphine Coffee.

Image via Melanie Lim

Morphine Coffee is an independent micro roastery that sells brewed coffees and teas from S$1.60 to S$3.

Some drinks to look out for are their coffee cocoa, hojicha latte, and matcha latte, which come in both hot and iced versions.

Address: #01-P5, PLQ Plaza

Opening Hours: 7:30am – 9:30pm, Sunday – Thursday and 7:30am – 11pm, Friday – Saturday

2. Mom’s Touch

Image via Melanie Lim

Mom’s Touch is a Korean fried chicken chain restaurant with over 1,000 stores all over South Korea and an established presence in countries like Taiwan, Vietnam and the USA.

The Paya Lebar Quarter outlet is their first in Singapore.

While indoor dining space is limited, diners can look forward to dining outside the restaurant at the plaza area.

Here is their menu, where prices range from S$8.20 – S$9.80 for a burger set to S$7 – S$37 for fried chicken:

Image via Melanie Lim

Drinks, desserts and sides are also available from S$2.20 – S$8.50:

Image via Melanie Lim

Address:  10 Paya Lebar Rd, Paya Lebar Quarter Mall, #01-37, Singapore 409057

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm, daily

3. Other food kiosks

Other food kiosks available at PLQ plaza include chicken rice and western cafe food for the health-conscious.

Image via Melanie Lim
Image via Melanie Lim
Image via Melanie Lim

Cool.

Top image via Melanie Lim

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

