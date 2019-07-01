Novelty food kiosks & outdoor dining spaces at Paya Lebar Quarter mall
New way of alfresco dining.
Paya Lebar Quarter Mall has just opened.
In addition to over 200 stores inside the mall, there are a number of novelty food kiosks stationed right outside at the mall’s open space.
PLQ Plaza
This open space outside Paya Lebar Quarter mall is called PLQ Plaza, and is intended to be a social hub where events, activities and performances take place throughout the year.
There are also plenty of chairs and tables for customers to sit and dine at.
1. Morphine Coffee
First up on the list of food kiosks is Morphine Coffee.
Morphine Coffee is an independent micro roastery that sells brewed coffees and teas from S$1.60 to S$3.
Some drinks to look out for are their coffee cocoa, hojicha latte, and matcha latte, which come in both hot and iced versions.
Address: #01-P5, PLQ Plaza
Opening Hours: 7:30am – 9:30pm, Sunday – Thursday and 7:30am – 11pm, Friday – Saturday
2. Mom’s Touch
Mom’s Touch is a Korean fried chicken chain restaurant with over 1,000 stores all over South Korea and an established presence in countries like Taiwan, Vietnam and the USA.
The Paya Lebar Quarter outlet is their first in Singapore.
While indoor dining space is limited, diners can look forward to dining outside the restaurant at the plaza area.
Here is their menu, where prices range from S$8.20 – S$9.80 for a burger set to S$7 – S$37 for fried chicken:
Drinks, desserts and sides are also available from S$2.20 – S$8.50:
Address: 10 Paya Lebar Rd, Paya Lebar Quarter Mall, #01-37, Singapore 409057
Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm, daily
3. Other food kiosks
Other food kiosks available at PLQ plaza include chicken rice and western cafe food for the health-conscious.
