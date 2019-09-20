Passer-by helps police subdue man resisting arrest in Woodlands using take-down

Not all passers-by are bystanders.

Just like how not all heroes wear capes.

But not everyone is equally confident.

Except this guy:

Passer-by helps police

One passer-by in Woodlands recently helped a group of police officers subdue a man who was rowdy and resisting arrest.

A Sept. 10 video uploaded to Facebook showed the man tussling with up to four police officers outside a coffee shop along Woodlands Drive 50.

The two-and-a-half-minute video appeared to have been filmed by another passer-by at the scene.

Here is the video:

The incident happened on Sept. 7.

Breakdown of video

Suspect pushes away police officers, shouts at them

The video started with two police officers following the suspect, who appeared to be trying to wave off their attempts to hold him.

Subsequently, the suspect attempted to get away from the two police officers who grabbed him.

The suspect then turned more aggressive just after the one-minute mark, shouting in Chinese, “What is the meaning of this? I am going to the toilet now!”

Two more police officers came in from the back to help subdue the suspect.

Suspect is wrestled to the floor by passer-by

Meanwhile, a man who had been observing the scene came forward.

He grabbed the suspect by the head and wrestled him down, knocking against the shelf behind him in the process, while shouting “Get him down!” repeatedly at the police officers.

The passer-by then moved off while the suspect was held down by the police and eventually handcuffed.

Passer-by praised

Online commenters reacted to the video by praising the man who came forward to take the suspect down.

Others decided to weigh in with their expert advice on how the police could have handled the suspect better.

In response to Mothership queries, a police spokesperson said:

“On Sept. 7, 2019 at about 10pm, the police received a report that a drunk man was causing trouble at a coffeeshop along Woodlands Drive 50. A 35-year-old man was subsequently arrested for public nuisance. Police investigations are ongoing.”

Top image collage from Singapore News Facebook