PMD riding now banned at void decks in PAP Town Councils, offenders will be fined up to S$5,000

Zhangxin Zheng | September 2, 05:04 pm

The riding of personal mobility devices (PMDs) has from Sep. 1, 2019 banned at void decks that come under People’s Action Party-run Town Councils in Singapore.

PMDs ban

The ban includes e-scooters, skateboards and bicycles, all of which must be dismounted from and pushed in void decks and common spaces managed by all 15 PAP town councils, CNA reported.

Only PMDS that are approved under the Active Mobility Act, as well as personal mobility aids (PMAs), are exempt from the ban.

From now till Oct. 31, first-time offenders will be issued a warning letter, but the town councils will further enforce the regulation subsequently, according to Teo Ho Pin, coordinating chairman of the PAP town councils.

Offenders may be fined up to S$5,000 upon conviction.

Workers’ Party-run Aljunied-Hougang Town Council responded that they have the “powers to deter PMDs from riding at common areas” but “enforcing these powers without evidence of an infraction is a challenge”.

Measures against PMD fires

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has also taken several steps towards preventing PMD fires. 

In the first half of 2019 alone, some 49 PMD fires were reported — a figure significantly higher than the whole of last year, which had 52 reported PMD-related fires.

The deadline for PMD users to switch to a UL2272-certified device has also been brought forward to July 1, 2020.

It was previously Jan. 1, 2021.

