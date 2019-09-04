fbpx

1-for-1 medium llao llao at S$2.95 each, available at IMM & Tampines Sept. 11, 2019

Fans of llao llao, listen up.

Melanie Lim | September 10, 01:35 pm

llao llao will be having a one-for-one promotion September 11, 2019.

The promotion will take place from 12pm to 6pm at llao llao stores in IMM and Tampines.

Customers will be entitled to two medium tubs at S$5.90 (U.P. S$11.80), while stocks last.

This makes it S$2.95 per tub.

To redeem this treat, however, you will need to subscribe to Telegram channel @goodlobang.

This comes after llao llao challenged the popular Telegram channel to get 2,000 comments on their Instagram post, and the target was met within one day.

Previous promotion

Previously, @goodlobang partnered with llao llao to treat their subscribers to a special deal if they could get 1,000 likes on the brand’s Instagram post:

The target was met in one hour, and a one-for-one promotion was rolled out at llao llao’s Bugis Junction store.

How to go

IMM: 2 Jurong East Street 21, #01-42, Singapore 609601

Tampines: 10 Tampines Central 1, #01-38, Singapore 529536

Top image via llaollao_sg and buirenren on Instagram 

