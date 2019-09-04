1-for-1 medium llao llao at S$2.95 each, available at IMM & Tampines Sept. 11, 2019
Fans of llao llao, listen up.
llao llao will be having a one-for-one promotion September 11, 2019.
The promotion will take place from 12pm to 6pm at llao llao stores in IMM and Tampines.
Well, 1k likes are impressive, how about another challenge with @goodlobangsg? • • Who would you share this treat with? 2k COMMENTS on this post and we will treat GoodLobangSG's subscribers to another 1-FOR-1. • • Doubling up our offer too, this time round we will extend to 2 stores instead (Psst! Easties and Westies are you ready?) More details only when you’re able to achieve it 😉 Other terms and conditions apply.
Customers will be entitled to two medium tubs at S$5.90 (U.P. S$11.80), while stocks last.
This makes it S$2.95 per tub.
To redeem this treat, however, you will need to subscribe to Telegram channel @goodlobang.
This comes after llao llao challenged the popular Telegram channel to get 2,000 comments on their Instagram post, and the target was met within one day.
Previous promotion
Previously, @goodlobang partnered with llao llao to treat their subscribers to a special deal if they could get 1,000 likes on the brand’s Instagram post:
The target was met in one hour, and a one-for-one promotion was rolled out at llao llao’s Bugis Junction store.
[llaollao x @goodlobangsg] Say what?! 1,000 likes have been reached! We're offering this specially for those subscribed in GoodLobang's Telegram Channel: Simply flash the image in the GoodLobang's Telegram Channel to our staffs to enjoy the 1-for-1 promotion! Buy 2 Medium Tubs at only $5.90 (U.P. $11.80). Terms and conditions apply. Valid only at: ● Bugis Junction, #01-14 ● 5th September 2019 ● 12noon – 6pm ● GoodLobang's Subscribers
Thank you @llaollao_sg for working an exclusive lobang with us. It was a joy seeing everyone walk away happily with a cup of frozen yogurt 😋 Here are some of the highlights from our llao llao exclusive special!📸 Do you think we can secure another llao llao lobang soon? 🤔
How to go
IMM: 2 Jurong East Street 21, #01-42, Singapore 609601
Tampines: 10 Tampines Central 1, #01-38, Singapore 529536
Top image via llaollao_sg and buirenren on Instagram
