Learn mahjong, record a song: 10 new skills to pick up in S’pore from S$25 – S$180

So many things to do in Singapore.

Melanie Lim | September 13, 05:10 pm

Are you bored of spending your weekends at home?

Why not upgrade yourself and learn something new?

Here are 10 new skills you can learn in one session (read: low commitment) from S$25 – S$180 in Singapore, all of which can be found at Airbnb experiences (which don’t necessary take place in a home).

1) Learn how to draw comics (S$25/pax)

Image via Airbnb experiences

At this one hour session, you’ll be able to explore the basics of comic art and writing from published writer Meihan and Xavier, who is a teacher from the Association of Comic Artists of Singapore.

Pastries and wine will be provided, and you’ll learn how to get started from an idea to a story, and how to make your story come to life with art.

Do note that this session is only open to those aged 12 and above.

For more information, click here.

2) Macrame class (S$50/pax)

Image via Airbnb experiences

Macrame is a form of textile that is produced using knotting techniques.

Le Hang, the conductor of this workshop, makes and sells Macrame products in Singapore.

In this two-and-a-half hour session, she will provide the equipment needed and guide you along to making your very own Macrame wall decor or plant hangers.

For more information, click here.

Image via Airbnb experiences

3) Record your own song (S$180/pax)

Image via Airbnb experiences

In this four-hour session, you’ll be able to record your own song with David, a self-proclaimed multi-instrumentalist and music producer.

No prior music experience (or talent) is needed, and you’ll be able to create any kind of song from a lullaby to your very own composition.

An acoustic or electronic version of the song will be recorded, and other instruments such as guitars, bass, drums and keys will be added if time permits.

At the end of the session, each guest will receive an .mp3 and .wav version of the song they have created.

For more information, click here.

Image via Airbnb experiences
Image via Airbnb experiences

4) Learn to play mahjong (S$55/pax)

Just two-and-a-half hours is required for you to pick up mahjong — a popular past time among both young and old.

In one session, Sabrina will teach you the basics of Mahjong, after which you can learn how to play it with her.

A minimum of two guests per sign up are required, though.

Seems like it’s also an opportunity to make friends:

For more information, click here.

5) Create miniature nyonya clay delicacies (S$64/pax)

Image via Airbnb experiences

Veavee is an Art certified teacher who has taught clay art for over 10 years in local schools, corporate events and private classes.

At this three-hour workshop, you’ll learn how to make colourful nyonya kueh like kueh lapis, ang ku kueh, and more using oven baked polymer clay.

These works of art will then be displayed on a ceramic plate or basswood for you to bring home.

All tools and materials will be provided, and you’ll even be able to eat freshly made nyonya kueh during the session. Swee.

For more information, click here.

Image via Airbnb experiences

6) Make your own string art (S$89/person)

Image via Airbnb experiences

Fannie has been in the graphic design industry for around 20 years and is passionate about helping others find their artistic touch.

At this four-hour session, you’ll be able to explore your inner creativity via string art therapy.

Choose among the several designs available and Fannie will explain all the steps needed to create your work of art.

All materials will be provided.

For more information, click here.

Image via Airbnb experiences

7) Up-cycle cassette tapes into gifts (S$50/person)

Image via Airbnb experiences

In this two-hour session, you’ll be able to weave discarded cassette and video tapes into a piece of MusicCloth, which can then be fashioned into an image like a silhouette or a city map to be framed up. 

What better way to up-cycle e-waste than by making them into gifts?

For more information, click here.

Image via Airbnb experiences
Image via Airbnb experiences

8) Traditional letterpress workshop (S$100/pax)

Image via Airbnb experiences

This three-hour workshop will introduce guests to letterpress printing and basic typesetting, where you’ll learn the basics of typography, as well as the anatomy of a type and tools in a composing room.

You’ll also be introduced to printing press and how to operate the press.

At the end of the session, look forward to bringing back a set of 15 cards of the same design.

For more information, click here.

Image via Airbnb experiences

9) Beginner lash extensions class (S$51/pax)

Image via Airbnb experiences

In this five-hour workshop, guests will be able to learn the theory and techniques of Japanese classic lash extensions.

A mannequin and model will be provided for you to practice on, and you’ll even be able to learn about after care service.

Group sessions of up to four are available, so you can book a session with your friends (and quite possibly help each other with your lashes in future).

For more information, click here.

10) Learn dip-pen calligraphy (S$85/pax)

Image via Airbnb experiences

Sabrina, the conductor of this workshop, has been doing dip-pen calligraphy for close to three years now.

In this two-and-a-half hour session, Sabrina will teach guests how to use a dip-pen, the basic strokes for calligraphy, as well as how to form letters and words.

At the end, you’ll be able to calligraph a quote of your desire onto a specially prepared card.

For more information, click here.

Image via Airbnb experiences

Top image via Airbnb experiences

