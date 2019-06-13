fbpx

Nakhon Kitchen at Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 replaced by Nagara Thai with no pork no lard menu

It's a different Thai restaurant now.

Mandy How | September 10, 05:38 pm

Nakhon Kitchen’s outlet at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 has been replaced with another Thai restaurant.

Photo by Mandy How

This explains why the queue of hungry-looking patrons, which is a hallmark of Nakhon Kitchen restaurants, have ceased at the Ang Mo Kio outlet.

Nagara Thai’s menu looks similar to Nakhon’s, except that the dishes feature no pork and no lard.

A prominent sign at the cashier’s confirms this.

It is not clear when the takeover occurred, but the earliest location tagged post on Instagram dates back to June 13, 2019.

View this post on Instagram

Lonely spree..there goes my 1 wk diet

A post shared by Teng Jin Rong Adrian (@adrianteng65) on

View this post on Instagram

#sawadeekaa #hungrydiemealready

A post shared by 태미 (@tam_my_jimin) on

A staff at Nagara Thai clarified that the eatery is not affiliated with Nakhon Kitchen.

Here is the entire menu, which is serving food at the same price range as Nakhon Kitchen.

Photo by Mandy How

The eatery has another outlet at Toa Payoh Central.

Top image by Mandy How and @adrianteng65 on Instagram

