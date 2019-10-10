Customer treats M’sia Foodpanda rider to McDonald’s

Ordering food on food delivery apps has become commonplace, and many delivery riders work day and night to deliver our favourite dishes straight to our doorstep.

Advertisement

However, a delivery rider met with a pleasant surprise when he was given a McDonald’s meal as a gift by a kind stranger in Ipoh.

Gave the meal as a treat, told rider to rest

Twitter user @danialrafiqq uploaded a picture of the receipt on Sep. 15, which showed a receipt for a fairly nondescript McDonald’s order: a medium McChicken value meal, with french fries and iced lemon tea, amounting to around S$5.20.

However, there was also a message in the special request section.

“Bro, have you eaten? Here, let me treat you to this meal. Don’t need to send it to the location (stated on the app). Go get the food, have a rest and fill your tummy,” read the note.

Moga makin ramai customer yang macam ni. Cc: Rakan Panda pic.twitter.com/crYbuV4aC7 — دانيال رافق (@danialrafiqq) September 15, 2019

The photo was accompanied by the caption, “Hope there are more customers like this.”

The touching act was retweeted by more than 23,000 users, and garnered more than 21,000 likes.

Advertisement

Some netizens say that this was a good way to give alms to strangers.

The other way to give stranger peeps sedekah 💯 https://t.co/OZmjGU51bU — Ezzy (@surfmell) September 16, 2019

A Twitter user @hwrxyn also took the opportunity to share an act of kindness by a separate Foodpanda rider, who helped someone change their car tyre.

Semalam masa otw balik rumah, ada nampak seorang rider food panda ni tgh tolong tukarkan tayar kereta , moga murah rezeki dia ! https://t.co/8pb1T3cgdP — ظ (@hwrxyn) September 16, 2019

Nice.

Advertisement

Top image from @danialrafiqq’s Twitter and Foodpanda Malaysia.