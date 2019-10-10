fbpx

Customer treats M’sia Foodpanda rider to McDonald’s

The customer told him to eat and rest up.

Jason Fan | September 19, 05:02 pm

Ordering food on food delivery apps has become commonplace, and many delivery riders work day and night to deliver our favourite dishes straight to our doorstep.

However, a delivery rider met with a pleasant surprise when he was given a McDonald’s meal as a gift by a kind stranger in Ipoh.

Gave the meal as a treat, told rider to rest

Twitter user @danialrafiqq uploaded a picture of the receipt on Sep. 15, which showed a receipt for a fairly nondescript McDonald’s order: a medium McChicken value meal, with french fries and iced lemon tea, amounting to around S$5.20.

However, there was also a message in the special request section.

“Bro, have you eaten? Here, let me treat you to this meal. Don’t need to send it to the location (stated on the app). Go get the food, have a rest and fill your tummy,” read the note.

The photo was accompanied by the caption, “Hope there are more customers like this.”

The touching act was retweeted by more than 23,000 users, and garnered more than 21,000 likes.

Some netizens say that this was a good way to give alms to strangers.

A Twitter user @hwrxyn also took the opportunity to share an act of kindness by a separate Foodpanda rider, who helped someone change their car tyre.

Nice.

Top image from @danialrafiqq’s Twitter and Foodpanda Malaysia.

