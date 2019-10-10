fbpx

New MPH bookstore opens at SingPost Centre in Nov. 2019

Can't wait.

Melanie Lim | September 22, 04:41 pm

Bookstore chain MPH announced the closure of its last two outlets at Raffles City and Parkway Parade due to high rental costs earlier this year.

MPH closing Raffles City & Parkway Parade outlets by Sept. 1, 2019 due to high rental

Along with that not-so-good news was a silver lining as MPH also said that they were looking for an alternative location to open a new outlet.

They have found one.

New books-and-lifestyle concept store

In November 2019, MPH is expected to open a new books-and-lifestyle concept store at SingPost Centre in Paya Lebar.

According to The Straits Times, MPH is set to open a 1,000 sq ft outlet at SingPost Centre in Paya Lebar in November 2019.

The new outlet will have a books-and-lifestyle concept selling international lifestyle brands of stationery and gifts.

MPH will also offer computer rental, courier drop-off and printing services.

MPH group chief executive Donald Kee also assured that they will continue to curate the best selections of books for book lovers.

MPH also had a book fair at SingPost Centre earlier this month:

Top image via

