New MPH bookstore opens at SingPost Centre in Nov. 2019

Bookstore chain MPH announced the closure of its last two outlets at Raffles City and Parkway Parade due to high rental costs earlier this year.
MPH closing Raffles City & Parkway Parade outlets by Sept. 1, 2019 due to high rental
Along with that not-so-good news was a silver lining as MPH also said that they were looking for an alternative location to open a new outlet.
They have found one.
New books-and-lifestyle concept store
In November 2019, MPH is expected to open a new books-and-lifestyle concept store at SingPost Centre in Paya Lebar.
According to The Straits Times, MPH is set to open a 1,000 sq ft outlet at SingPost Centre in Paya Lebar in November 2019.
The new outlet will have a books-and-lifestyle concept selling international lifestyle brands of stationery and gifts.
MPH will also offer computer rental, courier drop-off and printing services.
MPH group chief executive Donald Kee also assured that they will continue to curate the best selections of books for book lovers.
MPH also had a book fair at SingPost Centre earlier this month:
