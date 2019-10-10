fbpx

Back

S’pore teacher shares what it’s like to spend 6 years teaching inmates in prison

She encounters students of all ages.

Tanya Ong | September 13, 01:16 pm

Events

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Share

Since 2014, MOE teacher Sem Hui Leng has spent her time teaching in Prison School.

In a piece titled “Teaching behind bars” published in Contact: The teacher’s digest, Sem shared her experiences educating students behind bars.

Curriculum compressed into 9 months

Sem revealed that she spends about four hours and 30 minutes teaching Mathematics for one class in a typical week.

In addition to that, she also teaches 90 minutes of Character and Citizenship Education (CCE) lessons.

Her classes comprise students from the ages of 17 to 60.

“Teaching in prison is a race against time,” she said.

She has to teach four years of secondary school curriculum in nine months because the curriculum in Prison School is compressed to allow inmates to advance quicker within a shorter amount of time.

Students help each other learn as well

Even though her students are of varying abilities, one teaching strategy that has been helpful to their learning is peer teaching, she said.

When weaker students are paired with stronger ones, she noted that both students can benefit from the tutoring.

She also explained that she will try to simplify her explanations of certain concepts and use real-life examples that students can relate to.

Education as a “social leveller”

In her piece, she shared how one of her students struggled in his studies initially, but eventually managed to perform well in his O and A Levels.

This student is currently pursuing his degree in the National University of Singapore.

For Sem, it is stories like these that show her how education can be a “social leveller”.

“For inmates, it helps them build a better future for themselves and their families,” she added.

You can read the full piece here.

Top photo via FB/Singapore Prison Services & Schoolbag

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Disney animation exhibition at ArtScience Museum from Oct. 26, 2019 - March 29, 2020

Magic come to life.

September 13, 12:23 pm

Woman, 53, fractured skull & required 30 stitches after PMD rider startled her

She still suffers from frequent headaches and tires easily.

September 13, 12:17 pm

Child model Ella Gross, 11, uses products worth hundreds of dollars for skincare routine

Even adults can't match up to this level.

September 13, 11:42 am

Struggling sea turtle entangled in discarded fishing nets freed by M'sia firefighters

Poor turt.

September 13, 10:35 am

1-for-1 Xing Fu Tang bubble tea at Compass One from Sep. 13-15, 2019

Chiong.

September 13, 10:21 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close