MOE may close schools only when 24h PSI expected to hit above 300 the next day

Nope, September holiday is not extending.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 15, 06:08 pm

The September holidays will come to an end today, with schools reopening tomorrow (Sep. 15).

In response to parents’ concerns over the persistent hazy conditions in Singapore, the education ministry (MOE) said that the schools are ready to respond.

Schools are prepared should haze worsen

Schools will take guidance from the health ministry’s (MOH) advisory to implement appropriate measures accordingly.

MOE assured parents that all classrooms of primary and secondary schools, MOE Kindergartens and Special Education (SPED) schools have been equipped with air purifiers.

Teachers will also take note of students who are unwell or have pre-existing lung or heart conditions during this period.

Parents are also reminded to ensure children bring their medication such as inhalers to school.

MOE will consider closing schools when air quality forecast for the next day is expected to hit the ‘Hazardous’ range.

In other words, MOE will decide to close schools only if the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) level for the next day is above 300.

If school closures coincide with national examinations such as the PSLE, the affected examination paper will be rescheduled and the examination period will be extended.

Haze to persist in Singapore

According the latest advisory from the National Environment Agency (NEA), the 1-hour PM 2.5 concentration is expected to be between Band II (Elevated) and Band III (High) while the PSI level for the next 24 hours is expected to remain between ‘Moderate’ and ‘Unhealthy’ range.

At 5pm, 24-hour PSI level remains in ‘Unhealthy’ range at various parts of Singapore while 1-hour PM 2.5 concentration is in the ‘Elevated’ range.

In other words, it is unlikely that the September holidays will be extended for an extra day.

Top photo from Getty images

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

