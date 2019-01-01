fbpx

Back

Shanmugam: MHA can activate police powers banning videos & photos of ongoing terrorist attack

These powers are not available for ordinary circumstances.

Matthias Ang | September 4, 01:39 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) can activate special powers for the police that allows them to exert greater control over communications in the event of a terrorist attack.

This was the reply by Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam in Parliament on Sept. 3, in response to a question by MP Christopher de Souza, on the available legal tools deterring the filming or photographing of police officers attending to a security threat.

Special powers that allow the police to impose a communications blackout

These special powers are known as the the Public Order and Safety (Special Powers) Act (POSSPA), and give the Commissioner of Police the means to issue a Communications Stop Order (CSO).

Under a CSO, the taking or sharing of films, pictures, texts, or audio messages of the entire declared incident area is effectively banned.

Additionally, this ban applies to everybody, instead of a specific individual.

Should a person be found to be in breach of the CSO, he or she is liable to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to S$20,000, or both.

Shanmugam further added that such special powers are not available in day-to-day operations and need to be activated by the minister before they can be used.

What about ordinary situations?

Shanmugam added that the Public Order Act (POA) gives law enforcement officers the powers to halt a specific individual from taking or sharing films or pictures of ongoing operations.

Should the person fail to comply, he or she is liable to a punishment of up to one year imprisonment, a fine of up to $20,000, or both.

Top image from SPF Facebook

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Cat abandoned by owner in Pasir Ris who just gave it to first person who wanted it

Cat saved by a kind-hearted man who spotted the abandoned feline.

September 4, 01:29 pm

FairPrice charging for plastic bags at 7 outlets in 30-day trial from Sept. 16, 2019

Baby steps.

September 4, 01:04 pm

Seattle-based DJ uses noises from SIA flight to create quirky song remix

The song was released to celebrate SIA's new flight to Seattle.

September 4, 12:40 pm

S'pore's first sugar-free cafe with diabetic-friendly desserts CAMACA opens at King Albert Park

Guilt-free indulgence.

September 4, 12:33 pm

S'pore man stabs ex-girlfriend in buttock area at her birthday party when he showed up uninvited

He has been jailed.

September 4, 12:17 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close