10 McDonald’s S’pore outlets trial removing straws & single-use plastics from Sept. 1, 2019

Good start.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 4, 01:02 am

A total of 10 McDonald’s outlets in Singapore have started doing away with plastic straws and disposables for a period of time as part of a trial.

These participating outlets are located at V-Hotel, Potong Pasir, Choa Chu Kang Lot 1, Jurong Green CC, Raffles City, Bendemeer, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, Toa Payoh Central, Boat Quay, and SpringLeaf Tower.

No straws & other single-use plastic items

In response to Mothership queries, a McDonald’s spokesperson confirmed that these outlets have stopped providing plastic straws.

Since Sept. 1, 2019, these outlets have also replaced some single-use plastic items, such as plastic bags, cutlery, saucers and McFlurry cups with more sustainable alternatives in this pilot test.

These outlets have started using food-grade paper packaging, as well as cutlery and stirrers made of food-grade wood material.

Study feasibility

During this trial period, McDonald’s will monitor the sentiments from patrons and study the feasibility of this switch in Singapore before extending it nation-wide.

Singapore is one of the selected countries to test straw alternatives and McDonald’s Singapore is also learning from the trial-runs piloted globally to develop suitable sustainable solutions.

McDonald’s Singapore also committed itself to go beyond reducing plastic waste.

A spokesperson said: “We are constantly looking at ways to use scale to drive positive change in the communities we serve.”

“This involves a multi-pronged approach to drive environmentally sustainable practices in our restaurants, including packaging, energy efficiency, waste management and green restaurant design.”

S’pore to reduce 30% of waste sent to Semakau landfill by 2030

2019 is S’pore’s Year Towards Zero Waste, but is a year of ‘zero waste’ even possible for S’pore?

S’pore govt close to passing new ‘landmark’ environment law in Parliament

Top photo from Google Maps

