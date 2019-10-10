Matchmaking Shabu Shabu outlet opens in Johor Bahru. Set meals priced from S$7.30.

Singaporeans love to eat and that makes eating the best way to bond with one another.

Here’s an interesting Shabu Shabu hotpot outlet that you might want to visit in Johor Bahru.

Matchmaking Shabu Shabu outlet

A matchmaking Shabu Shabu hotpot outlet, Happiness Mini Shabu Shabu, has recently opened in Johor Bahru on Sep. 13, 2019.

Similar to the famous Japanese ramen chain Ichiran, this hotpot outlet provides private, single-seater booths.

The difference is that you can actually eat with the stranger sitting on the other side of the booth.

The concept was inspired from matchmaking hotpot outlets in China seen from viral Tik Tok videos.

In the video, one will first make a courtesy knock on the divider.

The divider will drop with a press on the button.

The booth looks like a nice and cosy space for a pair of friends to eat together.

There are tables for bigger groups to enjoy the food too.

Set meals priced from S$7.30

There are a few soup bases for selection such as pumpkin, laksa, tomato, satay, white pepper and pork bone broths.

The price of set meals starts at RM 21.90 which is about S$7.30.

You can also customise your hot pot or add extra ingredients.

There is a variety of drinks, including bubble tea, to choose from and a free ice-cream to end off your meal.

Details

Address:

Indahpura Kulai 62&63, Jalan Kenanga 29/5 Indahpura 81000

(About 30-minute drive from City Square)

Opening hours:

Sunday – Thursday : 12pm – 11pm

Friday – Saturday : 12pm – 1am

Top photo collage from Happiness Mini Shabu Shabu’s Facebook