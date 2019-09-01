fbpx

M’sian claims to ‘pretend’ to be S’porean when overseas to freely act like idiots, real S’poreans respond

Tale as old as 1965.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 1, 03:26 pm

Malaysia’s National Day on Aug. 31 has just passed, and in the lead-up to it, a particular hashtag began trending on Twitter.

The hashtag, “SayangIMalaysiaku”, roughly translates to “I love Malaysia”.

The tweets are rather lovely, with many Malaysians expressing their love for their country.

Even Lee Chong Wei got into it.

Retired M’sian badminton prodigy Lee Chong Wei writes epic multilingual M’sia National Day tribute

One particular tweet though went mega-viral.

Here it is.

In case you can’t read it, here’s what it says.

“We love Malaysia so much that when my wife and I travel we don’t tell people we’re Malay or Chinese. We tell them we’re Singaporeans so that when we act like a couple of idiots, people will say, “Fucking Singaporeans!” #SayangiMalaysiaku”

As of this article’s publication, it has received over 4,000 retweets.

Now to be fair to the Twitter user, his bio is quite clear with how seriously you should probably take the veracity of the man’s claims in his tweets.

Still, his tweet was well-received by Malaysians, who saw it as a lifehack of sorts.

Although other Malaysians frowned upon the act.

Singaporeans, however, didn’t take too kindly to his plan, with some pointing out the flaws in their plan.

As well as the ever-subtle economic flex.

Others saw it as a learning opportunity though.

A few took it as banter between two countries locked in perpetual passive-aggressive brotherhood.

Happy National Day.

