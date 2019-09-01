M’sian claims to ‘pretend’ to be S’porean when overseas to freely act like idiots, real S’poreans respond

Malaysia’s National Day on Aug. 31 has just passed, and in the lead-up to it, a particular hashtag began trending on Twitter.

The hashtag, “SayangIMalaysiaku”, roughly translates to “I love Malaysia”.

The tweets are rather lovely, with many Malaysians expressing their love for their country.

Happy Independence Day our beloved nation, Malaysia 🇲🇾 Let the differences of races, ethnicities and religions continuously sparkling and being part of our own uniqueness, my brothers and sisters ❤ #sayangimalaysiaku #MalaysiaBersih pic.twitter.com/BEltUAiviI — Bitsoflaugh (@Anotypers) August 31, 2019

Happy 62nd Independence Day!!! 🇲🇾🇲🇾 Freedom is for everyone. It doesn’t see colors or shapes 🙆‍♂️🙆🏽‍♀️🙆🏿‍♂️🙆🏻‍♀️. We’ve had enough of hate and violence, and now we need to build our new future, full of love and understanding. Let’s raise our glasses to Independence Day!#sayangimalaysiaku pic.twitter.com/ILZWMev54K — Total Evolution 1418 (@totalevolutionn) August 31, 2019

Even Lee Chong Wei got into it.

One particular tweet though went mega-viral.

Here it is.

We love Malaysia so much that when my wife and I travel we don't tell people we're Malay or Chinese. We tell them we're Singaporeans so that when we act like a couple of idiots, people will say, "Fucking Singaporeans!" #SayangiMalaysiaku pic.twitter.com/bbZe2Zgkz9 — Zaiful Ayu Ibrahim (@zaifulibrahim) August 29, 2019

As of this article’s publication, it has received over 4,000 retweets.

Now to be fair to the Twitter user, his bio is quite clear with how seriously you should probably take the veracity of the man’s claims in his tweets.

Still, his tweet was well-received by Malaysians, who saw it as a lifehack of sorts.

Although other Malaysians frowned upon the act.

Singaporeans, however, didn’t take too kindly to his plan, with some pointing out the flaws in their plan.

you do know that it’s not that hard to differentiate singaporeans & malaysians? just by the outfit, one can differentiate already. i mean maybe y’all can’t do that because like what you say, y’all are a bunch of idiots🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/WLkU8RjQGx — ᴀᴊᴇǫ (@madafuckaa) August 30, 2019

As well as the ever-subtle economic flex.

Ahhh nothing UNITES Malaysians better than their hate for Singapore. ❤️ See u at work on Monday. Leave early k causeway jam. https://t.co/FlSx8eCy6h — Fakkah Fuzz (@FakkahFuzz) September 1, 2019

No worries mate, when we go to 3rd world countries for holiday we say we’re from Malaysia too so that we don’t get scammed cos everyone will think we’re broke. https://t.co/nbhI0usinI — Ammar Khan (@AKcr7) August 30, 2019

Others saw it as a learning opportunity though.

Going to tell people that I’m Malaysian when I go overseas next time. Thanks for the idea 🤣 Singaporean here 😀 — ッ (@bigbangneo) September 1, 2019

A few took it as banter between two countries locked in perpetual passive-aggressive brotherhood.

Happy National Day.

