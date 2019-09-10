S$1.65 macaroni & cheese from M’sia inspires great sadness from customer

How much would you be willing to pay for a good plate of mac and cheese?

What about a less-than-appealing plate?

One Malaysian stall tested the limits of customer goodwill with its offer of a serving of mac and cheese for RM5 (S$1.65).

Twitter user @Siakap_Keli documented the result.

It was not as appetising as he may have hoped.

The mac and cheese turned out to be a single slice of cheese melted over some macaroni shells.

Tiny bits of meat and slivers of carrot can be glimpsed beneath the pasta depths.

To add insult to injury, the menu that can be spied on the table hints at wiser choices he could have made.

For just RM1 (S$0.33) more, he could have enjoyed bee hoon with chicken or meat.

Or he could have paid RM8 (S$2.64) to tuck into a nice bowl of Sup Tulang, a bone soup consisting of mutton or beef bones stewed in a sweet and spicy red soup.

Maybe that’s why his caption read: “Kisah sedih ringkas min semalam… (A short, sad story that happened last night).”

Kisah sedih ringkas min semalam… pic.twitter.com/Qr5x7CG0n7 — Siakap Keli (@Siakap_Keli) September 10, 2019

Top image from @Siakap_Keli’s Twitter page.