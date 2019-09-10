fbpx

S$1.65 macaroni & cheese from M’sia inspires great sadness from customer

Of all the things he could have eaten instead.

Sulaiman Daud | September 11, 09:15 pm

How much would you be willing to pay for a good plate of mac and cheese?

What about a less-than-appealing plate?

One Malaysian stall tested the limits of customer goodwill with its offer of a serving of mac and cheese for RM5 (S$1.65).

Twitter user @Siakap_Keli documented the result.

It was not as appetising as he may have hoped.

The mac and cheese turned out to be a single slice of cheese melted over some macaroni shells.

Tiny bits of meat and slivers of carrot can be glimpsed beneath the pasta depths.

To add insult to injury, the menu that can be spied on the table hints at wiser choices he could have made.

For just RM1 (S$0.33) more, he could have enjoyed bee hoon with chicken or meat.

Or he could have paid RM8 (S$2.64) to tuck into a nice bowl of Sup Tulang, a bone soup consisting of mutton or beef bones stewed in a sweet and spicy red soup.

Maybe that’s why his caption read: “Kisah sedih ringkas min semalam… (A short, sad story that happened last night).”

Top image from @Siakap_Keli’s Twitter page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve and his favourite person is Jürgen Klopp. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

