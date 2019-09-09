fbpx

McDonald’s S’pore launches 40 days of 1-for-1 deals from Sept. 9 – Oct. 18, 2019

Enough to bait you to use their app?

Julia Yeo | September 9, 05:56 pm

McDonald’s Singapore has launched a one-for-one promotion, from Sept. 9, 2019 to Oct. 18, 2019.

The promotion is to thank customers for their support over through the generations — while getting you to download the McDonald’s app.

For those interested, here are more details to the promotion.

One-for-one deals

The promotion includes fan favourites such as:

The McSpicy, available from Sept. 9-11 2019

The Big Breakfast, available from Sept. 23-26 2019

Large-size fries from Oct. 3-5 2019

The one-for-one deal for each promotional food item will last for three days only.

Technically, the fast-food chain is offering occasional one-for-one deals during this period.

One-for-one deals available with McDonald’s app

The promotion will only be available on the McDonald’s app.

You can redeem the deals in-store, by taking the following steps:

Photo via Mcdonalds Singapore

After downloading the app on your phone, register for an account if you don’t have one yet.

Photo via McDonald’s Singapore

With that, you can decide if it’s worth it to give away your data to McDonald’s.

Promotion period: Sept. 9 to Oct. 18, 2019. Full T&Cs can be found on the McDonald’s Singapore app.

Cover image via McDonald’s Singapore

