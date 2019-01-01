KFC China releases durian lava chicken nuggets on Sept. 2, 2019 to hearty praise

On Sept. 2, 2019, KFC China released its first-ever durian lava chicken nuggets to the public.

The Chinese name for the dish — 榴莲爆浆鸡块 — literally translates to “durian exploding chicken nuggets”.

Price

According to KFC China, an a la carte set of four nuggets retails for 11.50 RMB (S$2.20), while snack platters are also available at 59 RMB (S$11.40).

Reviews from Chinese consumers

And it appears something that sounds as strange as chicken with durian has not weirded the Chinese people out.

On the contrary, the KFC durian nuggets have received hearty praise, according to Chinese reviewers on both Weibo and community platform SMZDM.

One user on SMZDM, said the nuggets were very crisp, with the aftertaste of the durian lava neutralising the greasy taste of the chicken meat.

The nuggets were commended for their authentic durian taste, as well as richness in flavour.

It was also pointed out that the size of each durian lava chicken nugget was slightly larger than a regular chicken nugget.

Another user on Weibo praised the durian lava chicken nuggets as being well-seasoned, with a good chicken-to-durian-filling ratio.

Check out how the durian lava oozes out of the nuggets in these photos:

Availability

Sadly, these nuggets are currently only available in certain KFC outlets in certain parts of China:

Beijing

Tianjin

Nanjing

Wuxi

Hubei

Jiangxi

Guangdong

Fujian

Guang Xi Du Region

Hainan Island

For those who are in China, you can give them a shot.

Top photos via KFC China and 咖喱GetGei on Weibo