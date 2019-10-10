Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong seeks Trump’s support

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong on Friday, Sep. 13, urged United States President Donald Trump to include a “human rights clause” in any trade agreement with China.

The 22-year-old’s remarks were made in New York where he was scheduled to appear for a speaking engagement, and just a few hours after arriving in the United States.

Wong’s activities in the U.S. has been covered by Reuters on Sept. 13 and 14.

Wong called on American politicians to pass a bill expressing support for the pro-democracy campaign back in his city, as he sought Washington’s backing for Hong Kong’s democracy movement.

“It’s significant to add a human rights clause in the trade negotiations and put Hong Kong protests under the agenda of the trade negotiations,” Wong told AFP.

The world’s two biggest economies have been locked in a bitter trade war for the past year.

Trade talks between Beijing and Washington are scheduled for October.

Wong said it was crucial to factor Hong Kong into the negotiations.

Why Hong Kong matters, according to Wong

Hong Kong, he said, is facing the threat of emergency laws “similar to martial law” and feared that China would send troops to the semi-autonomous region.

“If China has no intention to safeguard Hong Kong’s economic freedom and open business it will also affect and damage the world economy,” he said.

Wong arrived in the US after visiting Germany.

Wong is due to attend a congressional hearing in Washington of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 on Tuesday.

Wong urged Congress to pass the legislation, which could undermine Hong Kong’s special US trade privileges.

The bill will mandate regular checks on whether authorities were respecting the Basic Law that underpins the Hong Kong’s semi-autonomous status.

Wong will meet Republican Senator Marco Rubio, a vocal critic of China.

Rubio introduced the bill in June.

It is not clear if Wong will meet anyone from Trump’s administration.

Put Hong Kong under global spotlight

Wong told around 200 students at New York’s Columbia University the purpose of his US visit was to put Hong Kong “under the global spotlight”.

“The summer of discontent is becoming the year of discontent,” he said.

Wong’s was advancing the idea that activists would not back down until they are guaranteed free and fair elections, a promise enshrined in the handover agreement between Britain and China.

Wong asking for bipartisan support

On Saturday, Sep. 14, he reiterated the request for the support of U.S. lawmakers for the demands of his fellow Hong Kong protesters.

“We hope … for bipartisan support,” Wong said of his trip to Washington, adding that U.S. lawmakers should demand the inclusion of a human rights clause in ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Members of Congress passing the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act would require an annual justification of the special treatment that for decades has been afforded to Hong Kong by Washington, including trade and business privileges.

