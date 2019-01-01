Studio Ghibli music composer Joe Hisaishi first concert in S’pore on Feb. 21 & 22, 2020

Studio Ghibli fans who are enamoured by Joe Hisaishi’s music, weep.

Advertisement

The 68-year-old Japanese composer-conductor will be having his first concert in Singapore on Feb. 21 and 22, 2020.

Hisaishi’s popular music scores include soundtracks for Studio Ghibli’s animations such as Spirited Away, Castle in the Sky, My Friend Totoro.

Advertisement

Concert with Singapore Symphony Orchestra

Hisaishi will conduct the Singapore Symphony Orchestra at the Esplanade Concert Hall for two nights.

The concert will start at 7.30pm and will last for approximately two hours.

Hisaishi will be leading the orchestra to perform three of his own compositions:

The East Land Symphony Woman for piano and strings: Woman, Ponyo, and Les Aventuriers Spirited Away Suite

Advertisement

Ticketing

Those with SSO Friends Season Pass will be entitled to the priority sales which started on Sept. 1, 2019.

Tickets are available on Sistic, from S$98 to S$398.

The priority sales end on Sept. 20, 2019, at 11.59pm.

Public sales will begin online on Sept. 21, 2019, at 9am.

For those who wish to purchase through other channels, sales will start at 10am on Sept. 21, 2019.

Find out more here.

Advertisement

Top photo collage from SSO and Joe Hisaishi Facebook