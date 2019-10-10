fbpx

Japanese grandma, 90, creates realistic collage art from torn newspapers

It's never too late to start.

Eileen Lee | September 21, 10:03 pm

There is no age limit when it comes to art.

In Japan, a 90-year-old Japanese grandma named Setsu has been creating paper collages from torn newspapers since January 2019.

Image from setsu0107/twitter

Chigiri-e, which means torn paper collage, is a Japanese art form that uses traditional Japanese ‘washi’ paper to create either realistic images or abstract art. 

Talented grandma 

According to Setsu’s illustrator granddaughter Kimura Iko, her grandmother’s long-term partner passed away in November 2018.

As a way to help her grandmother cope with the loss of her partner, the family suggested she pick up newspaper torn paper collage to occupy herself while keeping her mind active, reported FNN Prime.

Setsu took the Japanese internet by storm two months later when Kimura uploaded photos of her art pieces on Twitter.

Here are some of Setsu’s works:

Image from setsu0107/twitter
Image from setsu0107/twitter
Image from setsu0107/twitter
Image from setsu0107/twitter
Image from setsu0107/twitter
Image from setsu0107/twitter

Japanese netizens were amazed by her art pieces, and complimented how Setsu has managed to create depth in her work through the creative use of textures and colours.

At least six hours a day

In an interview with Orion News, Setsu said that her inspiration, together with the materials she uses, come from the things around her.

She spends at least six hours to complete one art work, and does it almost on a daily basis.

Image from setsu0107/twitter

The size of her art work roughly post card-sized.

Setsu usually starts creating her design by penciling a draft, followed by sourcing for newspapers of the right colours and using a tweezer to stick them piece by piece.

During her daily browsing of newspapers, she makes sure to keep pictures containing the colours she likes.

Amazing.

All images from setsu0107/twitter. 

About Eileen Lee

Eileen is a serial green tea drinker.

