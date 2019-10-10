Fandi’s 3rd son scores on professional debut at 16 years & 331 days

The weight of Singapore’s footballing future could well be resting on the shoulders of Irfan Fandi and Ilhan Fandi, the first and third sons of local footballing legend Fandi Ahmad.

And with great responsibility comes great skills to match up to their last name.

Scored first professional goal

At only 16 years and 331 days, Ilhan scored a powerful goal against Albirex Niigata (S) at the Jurong East Stadium on Sep. 15, while making his first professional debut for Young Lions Football Club.

Gaining possession of the ball on the edge of the penalty box, Ilhan tricked a defender the wrong way before firing a shot with his left foot straight into the top corner of the goal.

Father Fandi, 57, who donned a face mask due to the haze, was seen jumping for joy and celebrating his son’s goal.

Despite the goal, Young Lions FC suffered a 4-1 defeat.

Ilhan, however, remained positive and took to Instagram to express his gratitude.

Ilhan’s professional debut came just as the 2019 Singapore Premiere League wrapped up on Sep. 15 with Bruneian side Brunei DPMM emerging as champions.

This was the fifth time in five years a foreign team has won the domestic league in Singapore.

Promoted to top league

Meanwhile, oldest brother Irfan, 22, will play in Thailand’s top league starting next season after his club, BG Pathum United, obtained an impressive 7-1 win over Lampang Football Club on Sep. 14.

Their win instantly promoted them to the Thai League 1, with 67 points currently at the top of the second league and 14 points ahead of the runner-up.

Irfan’s success, however, did not stop him from showing some brotherly love.

He posted an Instagram story right before Ilhan’s match to motivate him.

He then posted another story to congratulate his younger brother.

Besides Irfan and Ilhan, Fandi’s second son, Ikhsan Fandi, 20, is also playing football professionally as a forward for Raufoss IL in Norway.

