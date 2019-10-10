fbpx

Back

Fandi’s 3rd son scores on professional debut at 16 years & 331 days

The Fandi legacy continues.

Syahindah Ishak | September 17, 12:24 pm

Events

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Share

The weight of Singapore’s footballing future could well be resting on the shoulders of Irfan Fandi and Ilhan Fandi, the first and third sons of local footballing legend Fandi Ahmad.

And with great responsibility comes great skills to match up to their last name.

Scored first professional goal

At only 16 years and 331 days, Ilhan scored a powerful goal against Albirex Niigata (S) at the Jurong East Stadium on Sep. 15, while making his first professional debut for Young Lions Football Club.

Gaining possession of the ball on the edge of the penalty box, Ilhan tricked a defender the wrong way before firing a shot with his left foot straight into the top corner of the goal.

Father Fandi, 57, who donned a face mask due to the haze, was seen jumping for joy and celebrating his son’s goal.

Despite the goal, Young Lions FC suffered a 4-1 defeat.

Ilhan, however, remained positive and took to Instagram to express his gratitude.

Ilhan’s professional debut came just as the 2019 Singapore Premiere League wrapped up on Sep. 15 with Bruneian side Brunei DPMM emerging as champions.

This was the fifth time in five years a foreign team has won the domestic league in Singapore.

Brunei DPMM wins 2019 Singapore Premier League, 5th time in 5 years non-local side won

Promoted to top league

Meanwhile, oldest brother Irfan, 22, will play in Thailand’s top league starting next season after his club, BG Pathum United, obtained an impressive 7-1 win over Lampang Football Club on Sep. 14.

Their win instantly promoted them to the Thai League 1, with 67 points currently at the top of the second league and 14 points ahead of the runner-up.

Irfan’s success, however, did not stop him from showing some brotherly love.

He posted an Instagram story right before Ilhan’s match to motivate him.

He then posted another story to congratulate his younger brother.

Besides Irfan and Ilhan, Fandi’s second son, Ikhsan Fandi, 20, is also playing football professionally as a forward for Raufoss IL in Norway.

Top photos adapted via Singapore Premiere League’s Instagram page and Irfan Fandi’s Instagram page.

About Syahindah Ishak

Syahindah has an intense fear of heights so she's thankful she's short.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

24% of businesses in Hong Kong looking to move to S'pore: Survey

There is a perception that the protests have been economically beneficial for Singapore.

September 17, 11:39 am

Dog in China uses zebra crossing moments after witnessing jaywalker hit by car

Poetic.

September 17, 11:05 am

Chin Swee Road couple killed daughter in 2014 but remains only discovered in pot in 2019

Police were alerted to the case after residents smelled a pungent odour coming from the flat.

September 17, 10:38 am

Man arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap toddler at Johor Bahru City Square

The mall is frequented by Singaporeans.

September 17, 02:34 am

S'pore's first paralympian swimmer Theresa Goh, 32, ends 20-year swimming career

Sad to see you goh :'(

September 17, 12:01 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close