iPhone 11, 11 Pro & Pro Max pre-order in S’pore on Sep. 13. Prices start from S$1,149.

How many kidneys do you need to sell?

Zhangxin Zheng | September 11, 10:30 am

Apple has recently announced its iPhone 11 models.

The phones will be available for pre-order in Singapore on Sep. 13, 2019, at 8pm. The phones will be available in-store from Sep. 20, 2019.

For those who have been waiting for the new line of iPhones, here’s some quick information.

Prices

The iPhone 11 will be priced from S$1,149 and will be available in three storage capacities: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be priced from S$1,649 and S$1,799 respectively.

The available storage capacities are 64GB, 256GB and 512GB.

The cheapest iPhone 11 is cheaper than the “budget” iPhone XR that was launched last year.

“Budget” iPhone XR now available for pre-order in S’pore. Prices start at S$1,229.

Specs

Camera

The iPhone 11 will have dual 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras with night mode.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max will come with a triple-camera system, which includes Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras with night mode.

The Wide camera has 100 per cent Focus Pixels, offering up to three times quicker autofocus in low light.

The Ultra Wide camera can capture 4x more scene, making it suitable for landscape shots.

Telephoto camera:

Wide:

Ultra Wide:

The iPhone 11 models can take 4k video recordings, of up to 60fps.

Battery

The iPhone 11 models are powered by the A13 Bionic chip, which is said to be the fastest chip ever in smartphones.

This will also help the battery to last longer.

The iPhone 11 can apparently last one hour longer than the iPhone XR, while the iPhone Pro 11 can last four hours longer than the iPhone XS.

The iPhone Pro Max, which can last up to five hours longer than the iPhone XS Max, has the longest battery life for an iPhone.

Display & designs

The iPhone 11 will come in a glass and aluminium design with 6.1” liquid retina HD display.

It will also be available in six colours — white, black, green, yellow, purple and red.

It is 150.9mm in height, 75.7mm in width, 8.3mm in depth and weighs 194g.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max feature textured matte glass and stainless steel design with an all-screen super retina XDR display of two sizes — 5.8″ on iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5″ on iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The two models come in four colours — space grey, silver, midnight green and gold.

The iPhone 11 Pro will be smaller and lighter than the iPhone 11. It is 144mm in height, 71.4mm in width, 8.1mm in depth and weighs 188g.

iPhone 11 Pro Max will be 158mm in height, 77.8mm in width, 8.1mm in depth and weighs 226g.

You can read more about the new iPhone 11 models or compare them here.

All photos from Apple.

