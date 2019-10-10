Queues form outside Apple Orchard’s outlet 1 day before iPhone 11’s in-store launch

Three models of iPhone 11 have been available for pre-order in Singapore since Sep. 13, 2019.

Advertisement

The phones will be available in-store from Sep. 20.

One day before its launch, however, Apple fanatics have already started lining up in Singapore.

Here are some photos of the queue, taken on Sep. 19, around 1pm:

Advertisement

And the Apple devotees have come well-prepared.

Umbrellas, makeshift shelters, luggage, and mats for sleeping, are peppered throughout the queue.

In a slightly ironic twist, some appear to be using their devices to pass the time.

Advertisement

More photos by a customer named Trần Hào showed what looked like security/ crowd control staff on premises.

Advertisement

The iPhone 11 will be priced from S$1,149 and will be available in three storage capacities: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be priced from S$1,649 and S$1,799 respectively.

The available storage capacities are 64GB, 256GB and 512GB.

Related article:

Top image via Mothership reader and Trần Hào/Facebook