iPhone 11 inspires hilarious memes on its camera lenses

In case you missed it, Apple recently announced its iPhone 11 models.

The tech giant has made two new additions to its latest models: The dual 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras on the iPhone 11, and the triple-camera system on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max.

In short, many camera things.

Here’s the iPhone 11 camera:

And the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max cameras:

Cool stuff.

Internet reacts



The cameras set off various reactions online, with many netizens creating hilarious memes on the camera design.

Here are some of the best.

I'm confused, did Apple just launched a new gas cooker or is this the iPhone 11#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/J6Gpai7z5T — Black African 🧙🏿‍♀️ (@T_rawkz) September 10, 2019

iPhone 11 Pro cameras straight up look like Philips Shaver!#AppleEvent #iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/gMDFwI9JkB — Rahul singh (@Rahulsingh_fact) September 10, 2019

Ten year challenge #iPhone11 😂😜 pic.twitter.com/SAD3lGqP3O — A ح M A د (@Multanisheikh) September 11, 2019

why does the #iphone 11 look like the aliens from chicken little pic.twitter.com/AsTgNAYSco — Liv (@LivLegg) September 11, 2019

Creative.

Pre-order starts Sep. 13

Pre-order in Singapore will start on Sep. 13, 2019, at 8pm. The phones will be available in store from Sep. 20, 2019.

The iPhone 11 will be priced from S$1,149, and is available in three storage capabilities: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be priced from S$1,649 and S$1,799 respectively.

Top image from r/memes (left), and @Fenghuayyy on Twitter (right).