iPhone 11 inspires hilarious memes on its camera lenses

Surprised Pikachu on steroids.

Eileen Lee | September 12, 06:19 pm

In case you missed it, Apple recently announced its iPhone 11 models.

iPhone 11, 11 Pro & Pro Max pre-order in S’pore on Sep. 13. Prices start from S$1,149.

The tech giant has made two new additions to its latest models: The dual 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras on the iPhone 11, and the triple-camera system on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max.

In short, many camera things.

Here’s the iPhone 11 camera:

Photo via Apple

And the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max cameras:

Photo via Apple

Cool stuff.

Internet reacts

The cameras set off various reactions online, with many netizens creating hilarious memes on the camera design.

Here are some of the best.

Image from meme’s subreddit.
Image from iPhone’s subreddit.

Creative.

Pre-order starts Sep. 13

Pre-order in Singapore will start on Sep. 13, 2019, at 8pm. The phones will be available in store from Sep. 20, 2019.

The iPhone 11 will be priced from S$1,149, and is available in three storage capabilities: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be priced from S$1,649 and S$1,799 respectively.

Top image from r/memes (left), and @Fenghuayyy on Twitter (right). 

