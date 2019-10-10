fbpx

Back

Indonesia minister blames M’sia for causing haze

Malaysian minister says her Indonesian counterpart is 'in denial'.

Matthias Ang | September 13, 01:52 am

Events

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Share

Indonesia’s Minister of Environment and Forestry, Siti Nurbaya Bakar, has blamed Malaysia for causing the haze affecting both Singapore and Malaysia.

Blamed Malaysia for haze

According to The Malay Mail, Siti Nurbaya accused the Malaysian government of concealing information on the origin of the haze — namely, that it came from Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia.

She said:

“There is information that they covered up. Really, the smoke entering Malaysia, to Kuala Lumpur, it came from Sarawak, then from Peninsular Malaysia, and also some from West Kalimantan.

The Malaysian government should have been objective in its explanation.”

The Straits Times reported that the ministry itself also claimed on its website that 1,423 potential fires had been registered in Peninsular Malaysia on Sep. 7.

Malaysian counterpart hits back

In response, Malaysia’s Energy, Science, Technology, Environment, and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin shared a Facebook post on Sep. 11 that showed the location of hotspots and the direction of the wind.

The data came from the ASEAN Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC).

Yeo added that it was logically impossible for the haze to reach Peninsular Malaysia from Sarawak, as the wind did not blow from East to West.

Malaysia also only had seven hotspots, compared to a total of 861 in both Kalimantan and Sumatra.

She concluded her post by stating, “Minister Siti Nurbaya should not be in denial.”

Sarawak deputy chief minister shocked by claim

Yeo’s remarks echoed those of Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Douglas Uggah Embas, who expressed his shock at Siti Nurbaya’s claim earlier on the same day, The Malay Mail reported.

He stated that it was impossible for the haze to originate from Sarawak, which itself is a victim of haze from West Kalimantan.

Uggah said: “I suggest that she should get the right information from the ASMC, which is tracking the haze movement.”

More details about the haze:

S’pore & M’sia experience haze from Sumatra hotspots, Indonesia environment minister denies it

M’sian proposes plan to use fans to ‘blow the haze back’ to Indonesia on Sept. 16, 2019

Top image collage from Siti Nurbaya Facebook and Yeo Bee Yin Facebook

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore's air quality may enter 'unhealthy' 101-200 range in next 24 hours: NEA

Haze is back, predictions were right.

September 13, 12:59 am

Istana to open to public at night for first time on Oct. 6, 2019

Tickets priced at S$12 for Singaporeans and PRs.

September 13, 12:36 am

Up to 90% off at Popular Warehouse Sale in Serangoon from Sep. 11-15, 2019

Buy all the pens, books, and other stuff.

September 12, 11:37 pm

Road user sees chrome wrapped car & reports it to LTA via app, because pettiness & jealousy

Who aspires to be this level of petty?

September 12, 10:30 pm

Cleaner, 70, hit by bag full of trash thrown from Braddell View condominium

When will litterbugs learn.

September 12, 09:05 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close