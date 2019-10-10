Ichiran ramen pop-up in Takashimaya S’pore from Oct. 3-20, 2019

Famous Japanese ramen brand Ichiran will be in Singapore from October 3 – 20, 2019.

This is part of the Japan Food Matsuri event at Takashimaya Square.

However, according to The Straits Times, the ramen will be slightly differently from their in-store offerings.

The “New York Limited” instant ramen will be prepared at the event itself, and comes with toppings such as green onions, wood ear mushroom, and spicy seasoning.

Each bowl costs S$12, with a limit of 700 servings per day.

If you’re keen to bring it home, buy the instant noodles at S$35 per box, which serves three.

This is limited to 200 boxes a day.

Originally from Fukuoka, Ichiran first became famous for its private, single-seater booth.

This was created by the restaurant to ensure that customers can enjoy their ramen with minimal distractions.

The ramen brand now has outlets in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and New York.

Besides Ichiran, there will also be other ramen brands, plus omakase-style sushi menu from S$88 – S$188, A4 grade wagyu shabu shabu, and more.

Diners can also buy desserts like cheese tarts, soft serves, and shaved strawberry sweets to end the meal.

Top image by @bakersvoyage and @khundear on Instagram