Hougang provision shop sells rice, nuts & biscuits without packaging, is OG zero-waste store

Many Singaporeans are making efforts to reduce plastic use and packaging waste.

The trend of leading a ‘zero-waste’ lifestyle gives rise to the demand for ‘zero waste’ shops like these:

However, is the concept really that new? Perhaps not.

Back in the old days, provision shops were already selling dry goods in bulk just like what these ‘zero waste’ outlets are doing.

Hougang provision shop sells dry goods in bulk

One such provision shop or mamak shop still exists in Hougang, at Blk 108 Hougang Avenue 1.

The shop sells rice, nuts and beans as well as Khong Guan and Julie biscuits in bulk.

The rice is packed in sacks while the biscuits are in metal tins.

The shop offers both fresh and aged rice.

All you need to do is scoop out the amount you need using containers brought from home.

Top photo collage from Mono and Co Facebook