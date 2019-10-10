fbpx

Hougang provision shop sells rice, nuts & biscuits without packaging, is OG zero-waste store

Hidden gem in the neighbourhood.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 22, 12:04 pm

Many Singaporeans are making efforts to reduce plastic use and packaging waste.

The trend of leading a ‘zero-waste’ lifestyle gives rise to the demand for ‘zero waste’ shops like these:

Zero-waste bulk store in Jurong Point sells items like pasta, spice blends by the gram

Here’s what it’s like shopping at S’pore’s first locally-sourced, zero-waste store

However, is the concept really that new? Perhaps not.

Back in the old days, provision shops were already selling dry goods in bulk just like what these ‘zero waste’ outlets are doing.

Hougang provision shop sells dry goods in bulk

One such provision shop or mamak shop still exists in Hougang, at Blk 108 Hougang Avenue 1.

Photo from Mono and Co Facebook.

The shop sells rice, nuts and beans as well as Khong Guan and Julie biscuits in bulk.

The rice is packed in sacks while the biscuits are in metal tins.

Photo from Mono and Co Facebook.
Photo from Mono and Co Facebook.

The shop offers both fresh and aged rice.

Photo from Mono and Co Facebook.

All you need to do is scoop out the amount you need using containers brought from home.

Photo from Mono and Co Facebook.

Top photo collage from Mono and Co Facebook

