fbpx

Back

Hong Kong protesters erect Statue of Liberty paid for with S$36,000 crowdfunded within 6 hours

Looks like Ant-Man.

Guan Zhen Tan | September 1, 02:20 am

Events

Upsurge

Share

Protestors in Hong Kong have crowdfunded their very own version of the Statue of Liberty.

A statue as a symbol

The Lady Liberty Hong Kong project was organised by an anonymous group of art and design enthusiasts recruited through the LIHKG forum, Hong Kong’s version of Reddit.

The goal was to gather enough funds to create a sculpture inspired by protesters on the frontlines.

The final statue?

It looks a bit like Ant-Man, as the bug-eyed statue also comes decked out with a face mask.

Woman statue

The choice of a Lady Liberty was influenced by the incident on Aug. 11, where a protester’s eye was allegedly ruptured by a bean bag round fired by the police.

The female protester has since become an important visual metaphor for the Hong Kong protesters as a collective, and as a united symbol of their struggle and fight.

The statue would then be the “perfect medium to cohere Hongkongers, awe the anti-democratic forces, draw global attention, pay homage to those who have made sacrifices, and unite local democratic fighters”.

Image via Lady Liberty’s GoGetFunding’s page

Crowdfunded in six hours

The sculpture is modelled after a woman decked out in an average protester’s signature protective gear, with a helmet, goggles and a mask.

The sculpture is also depicted carrying an umbrella and a flag with the words, “Free Hong Kong, Revolution Now.”

The prototypes and designs had depicted the goggle visor being broken on the right side, but the final sculpture did not include that detail.

According to the crowdfunding page, all members of the team who worked on the sculpture are volunteers and will not receive any remuneration from the production of the Lady Liberty Hong Kong project.

The project, which began on Aug. 24, has since hit its target of HK$200,000 (S$35,377) within six hours after the launch of the crowdfunding campaign on Aug. 27.

The page has stopped receiving donations, with 1,403 backers having raised a total of HK$203,933 (S$36,072)

Image via Lady Liberty’s GoGetFunding’s page

The completed sculpture has since been erected at the Cultural Square, located opposite the Benjamin Franklin Centre at The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

More statues in the pipeline

The funds for the project was not just for a one-off statue, but it was also to allow the team to operate with more projects in the pipeline, such as the production of “flash statues” and permanent exhibitions of the main statue.

The team had planned for 20 additional statues to be made and placed at symbolic locations such as outside the Hong Kong Government HQ, the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government and even museums.

Details on the additional statues will be provided at a later date.

If there are excess funds or if the remaining funds are enough to cover the cost of the additional statues, the money will be donated to 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, which looks to cover the legal fees of arrested protesters.

Related stories 

Hong Kong protesters don’t care about police ban, continue to march on streets

Getting jailed not scary for Hong Kong protesters as their homes already small like cells

Top photo adapted via 香港電台視像新聞 RTHK VNEWS’ Facebook post

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen misses a time when the McDonald's at White Sands had two floors. If not listening to visual kei bands and doodling, she's probably thinking about how Ra is rowing his sun boat into the darkness of the night.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Employee of Japanese company 'arrested' for nuisance & intoxication. He is also a cat.

He cute, nyantheless.

September 1, 01:01 am

Son of dead S'porean kayaker shares emotional pain family experienced during search

Pang ended the reflection by saying he took comfort in the fact that his mother was found at such a beautiful location.

August 31, 10:42 pm

2 people rescued near Pedra Branca in operation co-ordinated by S'pore authorities

Lives saved.

August 31, 09:14 pm

A no-holds-barred review of McDonald's S'pore white chocolate strawberry cream pie

*Not a real food blogger

August 31, 06:26 pm

Hong Kong protesters don't care about police ban, continue to march on streets

They are marching police ban or not.

August 31, 06:00 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close