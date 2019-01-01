Protesters in Hong Kong throw rocks & rods onto train tracks

Protesters in Hong Kong threw rocks and rods onto the train tracks on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, with the intention of obstructing travel

This caused the Airport Express service to Hong Kong Station to be suspended.

The MTR Corp said “trespassers threw foreign objects” onto the track near the airport station.

Staff were seen manually removing the objects from the tracks.

But this was not the first suspension of train services on Sunday.

Earlier suspension

The Airport Express service from Hong Kong Station to Asia World-Expo was the first to be cut off.

It was suspended around 1.30pm at the request of the Airport Authority and law-enforcement officials as protesters headed to the airport.

What happened in the afternoon and evening

In total, the Airport Express, Tung Chung Line and Disneyland Resort Line were suspended in the afternoon and evening after protesters vandalised stations.

Protesters started to strike around Tung Chung Station at 5.30pm and caused large-scale damage, according to MTRC.

Ticket machines and Octopus card readers were damaged, with one protester pouring water into a card reader.

Windows in a control room were smashed and had graffiti sprayed on it.

Staff evacuated passengers from inside the station at about 5.45pm, and 15 minutes later the entire Tung Chung Line was suspended.

That took the Disneyland spur line, which links with Sunny Bay Station, out of service.

Tsing Yi Station closed at 6pm shortly after, because of vandalism and damaged facilities as well.

Train stations remained shut

Mong Kok, Prince Edward and Kowloon Bay stations, which had been closed amid vandalism on Saturday night that caused suspensions of five lines, were remaining shut for safety reasons as facilities had been damaged.

This affected trains on the Kwun Tong and Tsuen Wan lines, as they were not stopping at those stations.

Kowloon Bay reopened just after 4pm, but Mong Kok and Prince Edward remained shut.