Claims of Hong Kong protester allegedly fracturing neck as police arrest him on the ground circulate online

The man fell unconscious, and was eventually sent to the hospital with a neck brace around him.

Kayla Wong | September 4, 02:47 am

Events

Upsurge

A Hong Kong protester has allegedly sustained a fractured neck after getting tackled onto the ground by a group of police officers who were trying to arrest him.

The incident happened on Tuesday night, Sept. 3, at the Prince Edward train station.

Allegedly had cervical fracture

According to a first aider present at the scene, the man had allegedly vomited after getting tackled onto the ground.

He also appeared to be having breathing difficulties.

Both were symptoms of a fractured neck or spinal cord, the first aider said.

The first aider also said police had refused to uncuff him even after he fell unconscious — a procedure he deemed as necessary for him to administer emergency first aid.

Man sent to hospital with neck brace around him

Subsequently, in a video that captured the incident, the police could be seen moving the man to the side while he remained motionless.

Protesters present at the scene could be heard shouting, “Why are you still dragging him when he’s already unconscious?”

They also asked the police why they did not allow first aid to be administered.

The youngster was eventually sent to the hospital on a stretcher with a neck brace secured around him.

The man was later said to have regained partial consciousness, and was out of life-threatening danger.

You can watch the video of the arrest here:

A series of arrests were made at the same train station just a few days ago on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Police from the Special Tactical Squad, called Raptors, entered a stationary train, and unleashed beatings on the people inside using their batons.

In total, 63 arrests were made at Prince Edward and Mong Kok stations that day, South China Morning Post reported.

Hong Kong police handed out brutal beatings to protesters in 13th weekend of protests

Top image adapted via Stand News & Lo Kin-hei/Twitter

