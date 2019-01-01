fbpx

Back

Hong Kong football fans boo China national anthem during World Cup qualifier

Politics and sports mixing together.

Sulaiman Daud | September 11, 12:46 am

Events

Upsurge

Share

Sports is like politics, but on a more objective level as there are clear winners and losers.

But when sports and politics co-mingle, that’s when things get interesting too.

On Sept. 10, Hong Kong played against Iran in a World Cup qualifier match with more than 14,000 fans in the Hong Kong Stadium.

As is the practice, the national anthem of China was played for the Hong Kong team before kickoff.

Anyone who’s paid the slightest bit of attention to recent politics can guess what happened next.

Fans booed China national anthem

According to the Thomson Reuters Foundation, thousands of fans reportedly booed the China anthem, turned their backs, and generally expressed their unhappiness when it was played.

Others held up signs that said “Boo”.

Yet others started singing Glory to Hong Kong, a different song that protesters have taken to singing, with some even calling it their “national anthem“.

After the match started, some fans chanted “Fight for freedom” and “Liberate Hong Kong”.

Booing the Chinese national anthem appears to have started as far back as 2014, the year of the Occupy protests in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong lost the match 2-0.

Background

The current protests in Hong Kong are showing no signs of letting up.

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong recently said that Hong Kong had become the Berlin of a new Cold War between the free world and the “dictatorship of China”.

He was speaking at an event in Berlin, Germany itself that celebrated international human rights activists.

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Sept. 4 that she will formally withdraw the extradition bill, which is one of the protesters’ five main demands.

However, a South China Morning Post article posited that it was too late and the move had “solved nothing”.

Related stories:

Hong Kong protesters dismiss extradition bill’s withdrawal as too little, too late, say fight isn’t over

Hong Kong is the new Cold War’s Berlin: Activist Joshua Wong

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she will officially withdraw extradition bill: English transcript of message

Top image from Anthony Wallace via Getty Images.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve and his favourite person is Jürgen Klopp. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

537 hotspots in Sumatra & 749 in Kalimantan detected on Sept. 10, 2019: NEA

Pray for rain.

September 11, 12:09 am

Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu 'proud' of screenwriter Adele Lim for walking away over pay disparity

He called her "sister" and said he "respects the hell out of her".

September 10, 11:43 pm

PM Lee's siblings can decide if they want to take the stand in court with TOC editor: Press secretary

Media queries in response to the defamation suit against Terry Xu.

September 10, 11:05 pm

Golden Village premium movie tickets at S$12 each till Sept. 30, 2019

Cheap tickets just take.

September 10, 10:34 pm

91,000m² SIT university campus to be set up in Punggol by 2023

Northeast getting a higher education institution.

September 10, 10:04 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close