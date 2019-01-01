fbpx

Woodlands Checkpoint officers find 2 hedgehogs wrapped in net & hidden in spare tyre compartment

Animal cruelty.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 3, 10:50 pm

Two hedgehogs were found in the spare tyre compartment of a car at Woodlands Checkpoint on Aug. 31, 2019.

A Singaporean man, 42, was referred to NParks for further investigations.

Hedgehogs rescued

A Facebook post by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Aug. 31 said officers found two hedgehogs wrapped in a camouflage netting.

One of the hedgehogs, with red eyes and white spikes, appeared to be an albino.

The hedgehogs were hidden in the spare tyre compartment of a Singapore-registered car.

Photo by ICA.
The hedgehogs are now under the care of Wildlife Reserves Singapore.

ICA also highlighted that this method of concealment is a cause for concern as similar methods can be employed to smuggle security items into Singapore by those with ill intent.

Illegal pets

It is illegal to keep hedgehogs as pets in Singapore as they may transmit zoonotic diseases to humans and can pose a public safety risk if mishandled or if they escape.

They are also non-native animals that can threaten local biodiversity in the wild.

Offenders found smuggling animals illegally may face up to a fine of S$10,000 and/or jailed for up to a year.

First-time offenders for cruelty to animals may be fined up to S$15,000 and/or jailed for up to 18 months.

Top photo collage from ICA

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

