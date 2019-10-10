fbpx

Back

1-hour PM2.5 reading the one to monitor during haze periods, explained

How to read the haze.

Belmont Lay | September 15, 04:32 am

Events

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Share

The haze is back in Singapore and you have to decide how bad it is at any hour of any day.

Besides sticking your head out of the window and taking a whiff, here is one fact you should know that can determine if you want to stay outdoors for long.

Here’s a summary of the rest of this article:

In general, as long as the 24-hour PSI forecast is in the “moderate” range, normal activities can be conducted.

But if you’re wondering if it is safe to go outdoors in the next few hours, you should refer to the one-hour PM2.5 concentration readings instead.

Singapore incorporated PM2.5 into the PSI readings in 2014 to give a more accurate gauge of air quality standards — a move that was lauded by respiratory experts.

Rest of article

1-hour PM2.5 reading is key

The National Environment Agency (NEA) states that the one-hour PM2.5 is a “good indicator of current air quality”.

During haze periods, PM2.5 is the key pollutant that is factored into the PSI.

The PM2.5 range reading is sufficient for most people to understand the health implications and short-term fluctuations in PM2.5 concentrations through the day during haze periods, based on local conditions.

What about PSI?

The PSI takes into account tiny air particles known as PM2.5, the main pollutant during haze.

On the other hand, PM2.5 refers to particulate matter that is up to 2.5 micrometres, or microns, in size.

These particles are among the potentially most harmful to human health.

PSI also takes into account other types of pollutants.

Why does Singapore rely on PSI and PM2.5?

It works in Singapore’s context and is stringent enough.

There are no international guidelines on how air quality indices ought to be computed.

Different countries end up adopting different systems.

What is World Air Quality Index website (aqicn.org)?

The World Air Quality Index website (aqicn.org) is a website that was set up as a non-profit enterprise with support from a range of government agencies worldwide.

It provides AQI readings, which are different from Singapore’s PSI and PM2.5 readings.

Singapore’s AQI is typically higher than PSI.

But the aqicn.org website computes its AQI using the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s reporting system, which does not follow Singapore’s system of computing PSI.

Singapore’s PSI and PM2.5 readings are not comparable with AQI.

In addition, aqicn.org relies on the 24-hour average of PM2.5 concentration data, while NEA posts this data every hour instead.

In other words, NEA is more detailed.

The PSI on NEA’s website is calculated based on six pollutants

– fine particulate matter (PM2.5),
– particulate matter (PM10),
– sulphur dioxide (SO2),
– carbon monoxide (CO),
– ozone (O3) and
– nitrogen dioxide (NO2).

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

PSI in S'pore exceeds 100 for 1st time in 3 years

Worst in the west.

September 15, 03:48 am

N95 masks sold out at some retail stores in S'pore

Every household stockpiling N95 masks now.

September 15, 03:18 am

Hong Kong protesters raise over S$1.4 million to post ads on Oct. 1 to celebrate 'motherland's birthday'

Making use of the big day to draw attention to their own cause.

September 14, 11:40 pm

Yale-NUS College cancels course teaching students about dissent & resistance in S'pore

The course would have seen students learning how to design protest signs.

September 14, 11:25 pm

Volunteers collect & deliver excess mooncakes to migrant workers in S’pore

Don't waste those mooncakes.

September 14, 08:07 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close