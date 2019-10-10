fbpx

Back

Clear skies during haze season is why you must check 1-hour PM2.5 readings & not 24-hour PSI

Got difference.

Ashley Tan | September 19, 12:18 pm

Events

The Best of You Exhibition

19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h

Our Tampines Hub

Upsurge

Share

Singapore is experiencing some respite from the haze on Sep. 19, 2019.

With no whiff of smokiness outdoors and a clear skyline, you might be a tad confused if you check the haze readings on the National Environment Agency’s site.

The 24-hour PSI is pretty high at 117 at the time of writing, and is in the unhealthy range:

Screenshot from NEA

So, what’s with this discrepancy between PSI readings and the clear skies you’re seeing outside your window?

1-hour PM2.5 readings show real time air quality

The key is to check the 1-hour PM2.5 reading.

It calculates the average of 2.5 micron particulate matter in the past hour.

PM2.5 is the most pervasive of air pollutants and most harmful to human health.

The level of PM2.5 thus better reflects current conditions, and is a more accurate real-time measurement of the current air quality outdoors.

The 24-hour PSI readings on the other hand, reflect the average of all the readings taken in the past 24 hours.

It is also calculated based on six pollutants, including fine particulate matter, or PM2.5.

It might be less relevant to check the 24-hour PSI if you’re wondering whether it’s safe to head out of the house in the next 30 minutes.

Check your scenery and check PM2.5

While the PSI says 117, the NEA website shows that the PM2.5 reading is in the Normal range, or Band I, at 15 µg/m3 in the north of Singapore.

The highest PM2.5 reading is 25, in the east side, which is still within the same Normal range.

Screenshot from NEA

Pretty accurate.

Photo by Ashley Tan

Video by Julia Wong:

So, feel free to take advantage of the clear skies and go outside to run, play or exercise, for the time being.

Before the winds change and the haze is back.

Top photo by Chong via All Singapore Stuff

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can't go a week without McDonalds.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Thomson-East Coast Line to feature Japan rail retail concept inside stations

Three stations -- Woodlands North, Woodlands, and Woodlands South -- will open by end Jan 2020, in time for Chinese New Year.

September 19, 12:07 pm

S'porean woman who abused dog pleads with judge to not ban her from keeping pets

She claimed that her dogs were a source of emotional support.

September 19, 12:03 pm

Canada PM Justin Trudeau apologises for dressing up in 'brownface' as Aladdin for 2001 party

Photo comes at a time when Trudeau's party is fighting hard in elections.

September 19, 11:50 am

1-for-1 Gong Cha beverages at Funan Mall on Sep. 25, 12pm - 3pm

Great news if you work near Funan.

September 19, 11:30 am

Metal screw found in Garrett Popcorn from Raffles City outlet an isolated incident: S'pore Food Agency

Investigations couldn't reveal how the screw got into the food in the first place.

September 19, 11:14 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close