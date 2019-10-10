Halal Japanese eatery in 313 Somerset has beef don & chirashi don from S$7.50
Muslim friends who love eating Japanese food now have another spot in town to look forward to.
Sora Boru is a Japanese eatery at 313 Somerset that has recently been Halal-certified.
Sora Boru is a Japanese fast-casual self-service restaurant serving affordable DonBoru, CurryBoru, Noodles, and customisable ChirashiBoru! It is now MUIS halal-certified. Check them out at [email protected] https://www.halaltag.com/place/1205 #halalcertified #soraborusg #halaltag @soraborusg
Mini and regular sizes
One of Sora Boru’s highlights is the Volcano Beef Don, which consists of rice, beef slices, a choice between stewed cabbage and bean sprouts, topped with a spicy red sauce.
It is available in two sizes — mini (S$7.50) and regular (S$11.90):
Snow Beef Don
A milder option would be the Snow Beef Don, another one of Sora Boru’s bestsellers.
This rice bowl consists of rice, a choice of either stewed cabbage or beansprouts, and beef slices, topped with a sauce made of whipping cream and grated parmesan.
Like the Volcano Beef Don, it comes in two sizes – mini (S$7.50) and regular (S$11.90):
• そらボウル • [Snow Beef Don] – $7.50(mini)/$11.90(regular) [Volcano Beef Don] – $7.50(mini)/$11.90(regular) [Breaded Ebi with Shabu Beef] – $12.90 [Design-Your-Own ChirashiBoru] – $6.50(mini)/$11.90(regular)/$16.90(large) [Cha Soba w/ Chicken Kaarage] – $6.50(mini)/$10.90(regular) [Crispy Salmon Skin w/ Egg Mayo Dip] – $8.50 ~ Brand-new Japanese fast-casual restaurant, @SoraBoruSG is serving up affordable one-bowls meals at @313Somerset! 🎎 ~ Playfully named after the way Japanese people pronounce ‘bowl’, the self-service eatery Sora Boru has a great variety of delectable one-bowl meals in the form of: • DonBoru (Rice Bowls) • CurryBoru (Curry Rice Bowls) • ChirashiBoru (Sashimi Bowls) • Noodles with all the mains available in two sizes — Mini & Regular. Pssst…The fun-sized mini bowls starts from $4.90! So if you’re seeking for a quick, tasty and wholesome meal that’s easy on the wallet, Sora Boru might just be it! ~ Aptly names for their appearance and first in Singapore, Sora Boru’s [Snow Beef Don] & [Volcano Beef Don] are two headline acts not to be missed! Both constructed with a base of steamed rice and a choice of either stewed cabbage or seasoned beansprouts, then piled high with succulent flame-grilled Beef slices, the former is dressed with grated Parmesan and a special sweet-savoury sauce made from whipping cream while the latter has rivulets of spicy “lava” running down its sides. ~ Another super #worthit dining option would be their [ChirashiBoru]! At $16.90, the large portion comprises of: <Choice of 1 Base> Sushi Rice / Mixed Greens <Choice of 4 types of Fish> +$3.50 per extra serving Salmon / Scallop / Tuna / Octopus / Swordfish <Choice of 2 Add-Ons> +$1 per extra serving Cooked Shrimp / Corn / Cherry Tomatoes / Sliced Tamagoyaki (Japanese Omelet) / Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) / Broccoli / Dried Cranberries / Hanjuku Egg (Soft-Boiled Egg) / Chicken Ham / Edamame / Kani Crabstick <Choice of Sauce/Dressing> Shoyu / Sesame / Spicy <Choice of 3 Garnishes> Tempura Crumbs / Spring Onion / Roasted Sesame Seeds ~ Also available at Sora Boru is a bevy of sides dishes that are perfect as tummy-fillers or for sharing with friends. 😋🙌
Chirashi Boru
The Chirashi don at Sora Boru comes in two varieties.
The Bara Chirashi Ebimayo Aburi Don (S$9.50 for mini, S$16.90 for regular) comes with an assortment of salmon, tuna, swordfish, scallops, tamago, cucumbers and roe on a bed of rice.
Bara Chirashi Ebimayo Aburi Don, from Sora Boru. What is it about a colorful bowl of food that makes it look so appealing? This is just so pretty, and it is just one of many pretty – and tasty – dishes there. . . . . . #Weetseats#sgfoodies#sgeats#singaporefood#sgfood#foodstagram#foodsg#Sgfoodporn #nothingisordinary #f52grams #dailyfoodfeed #lovefood #eatingfortheinsta #buzzfeast #feedyoursoull #cheatmeal #tastingtable #forkyeah #heresmyfood #eater #sgvsco #gf_singapore #sglife #yoursingapore #chirashidon #iphoneonly #soraborusg #japanesefood #burpple
The Salmon Ebimayo Aburi Don (S$8.50 for mini, S$13.90 for regular) consists of salmon sashimi, cucumbers, tamago, and roe on rice.
Meet our Bara Chirashi Ebimayo Aburi Don. Its name sure is a mouthful, but so are the contents of the bowl! You’ll find cubes of salmon, tuna, swordfish and scallops blowtorched with shrimp roe mayonnaise (which tastes like mentaiko mayo!), and topped off with tamagoyaki and cucumber. For those who who don’t need an assortment of fish, we also offer a salmon-only version!
Other items on Sora Boru’s menu include CurryBoru (curry rice bowls, which start from S$12.50), noodles, and side dishes.
My favourite dish at @soraborusg, a new Japanese fastfood concept at #B3-19 [email protected] You can either order through the machine (cashless payment) or at the counter. If it's your first time here, go for the Curryboru (Japanese curry rice). You can choose from 3 levels of spiciness. While I love spicy stuff, the original on its own is really good.
[Sora Boru] – For Cha Soba lover, you will be glad to know that you can have it served either chilled or in a bowl of hot soup. Make it a complete meal with accompaniments such as Ebi Vegetable Tempura ($7.50/$12.90), Chicken Karaage ($6.50/$10.90) or Vegetable Tempura ($6.50/$10.90) . Find out more at https://www.sgfoodonfoot.com/2019/04/sora-boru-313-somerset-new-japanese.html . Sora Boru 313 Somerset 313 Orchard Road #B3-19/20 Singapore 238895 Nearest MRT: Somerset (NS Line) Opening Hours: Mon-Fri: 11am – 10pm Sat-Sun: 11am – 11pm
Diners can top-up S$3.90 to their mains for a set, which includes chawanmushi, miso soup, and a drink.
Mini Boru Comeback Special
From now until September 30, 2019, diners will be able to purchase any two Mini Boru (mini sized rice bowl) sets and get one ala carte Mini Boru free.
The Mini Boru available for this promotion are the Volcano Beef Don, Snow Beef Don, and Chirashi Don.
MINI BORU COMEBACK SPECIAL We’ve relaunched Mini sizes for three of our best-sellers: Volcano Beef Don, Snow Beef Don and Chirashi Boru! From now until 30 September, purchase any 2 Mini Boru Sets and get 1 ala carte Mini Boru FREE! Terms & Conditions: • Valid for dine-in only • Orders and redemptions must be made over the cashier; NOT via self-order kiosks • Discount will apply to the lowest-priced Mini Boru ordered 📍B3-19/20 313 Somerset
How to go
Address: 313 Orchard Road, #B3-19/20, [email protected], Singapore 238895
Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday, 11am – 10pm
Top image via elian_chs and fion_ne on Instagram
