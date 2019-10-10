fbpx

Halal Japanese eatery in 313 Somerset has beef don & chirashi don from S$7.50

Time to grab two other friends.

Melanie Lim | September 18, 05:37 pm

Muslim friends who love eating Japanese food now have another spot in town to look forward to.

Sora Boru is a Japanese eatery at 313 Somerset that has recently been Halal-certified.

Mini and regular sizes

One of Sora Boru’s highlights is the Volcano Beef Don, which consists of rice, beef slices, a choice between stewed cabbage and bean sprouts, topped with a spicy red sauce.

It is available in two sizes — mini (S$7.50) and regular (S$11.90):

Snow Beef Don

A milder option would be the Snow Beef Don, another one of Sora Boru’s bestsellers.

This rice bowl consists of rice, a choice of either stewed cabbage or beansprouts, and beef slices, topped with a sauce made of whipping cream and grated parmesan.

Like the Volcano Beef Don, it comes in two sizes – mini (S$7.50) and regular (S$11.90):

• そらボウル • [Snow Beef Don] – $7.50(mini)/$11.90(regular) [Volcano Beef Don] – $7.50(mini)/$11.90(regular) [Breaded Ebi with Shabu Beef] – $12.90 [Design-Your-Own ChirashiBoru] – $6.50(mini)/$11.90(regular)/$16.90(large) [Cha Soba w/ Chicken Kaarage] – $6.50(mini)/$10.90(regular) [Crispy Salmon Skin w/ Egg Mayo Dip] – $8.50 ~ Brand-new Japanese fast-casual restaurant, @SoraBoruSG is serving up affordable one-bowls meals at @313Somerset! 🎎 ~ Playfully named after the way Japanese people pronounce ‘bowl’, the self-service eatery Sora Boru has a great variety of delectable one-bowl meals in the form of: • DonBoru (Rice Bowls) • CurryBoru (Curry Rice Bowls) • ChirashiBoru (Sashimi Bowls) • Noodles with all the mains available in two sizes — Mini & Regular. Pssst…The fun-sized mini bowls starts from $4.90! So if you’re seeking for a quick, tasty and wholesome meal that’s easy on the wallet, Sora Boru might just be it! ~ Aptly names for their appearance and first in Singapore, Sora Boru’s [Snow Beef Don] & [Volcano Beef Don] are two headline acts not to be missed! Both constructed with a base of steamed rice and a choice of either stewed cabbage or seasoned beansprouts, then piled high with succulent flame-grilled Beef slices, the former is dressed with grated Parmesan and a special sweet-savoury sauce made from whipping cream while the latter has rivulets of spicy “lava” running down its sides. ~ Another super #worthit dining option would be their [ChirashiBoru]! At $16.90, the large portion comprises of: <Choice of 1 Base> Sushi Rice / Mixed Greens <Choice of 4 types of Fish> +$3.50 per extra serving Salmon / Scallop / Tuna / Octopus / Swordfish <Choice of 2 Add-Ons> +$1 per extra serving Cooked Shrimp / Corn / Cherry Tomatoes / Sliced Tamagoyaki (Japanese Omelet) / Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) / Broccoli / Dried Cranberries / Hanjuku Egg (Soft-Boiled Egg) / Chicken Ham / Edamame / Kani Crabstick <Choice of Sauce/Dressing> Shoyu / Sesame / Spicy <Choice of 3 Garnishes> Tempura Crumbs / Spring Onion / Roasted Sesame Seeds ~ Also available at Sora Boru is a bevy of sides dishes that are perfect as tummy-fillers or for sharing with friends. 😋🙌

Chirashi Boru

The Chirashi don at Sora Boru comes in two varieties.

The Bara Chirashi Ebimayo Aburi Don (S$9.50 for mini, S$16.90 for regular) comes with an assortment of salmon, tuna, swordfish, scallops, tamago, cucumbers and roe on a bed of rice.

The Salmon Ebimayo Aburi Don (S$8.50 for mini, S$13.90 for regular) consists of salmon sashimi, cucumbers, tamago, and roe on rice.

Other items on Sora Boru’s menu include CurryBoru (curry rice bowls, which start from S$12.50), noodles, and side dishes.

Diners can top-up S$3.90 to their mains for a set, which includes chawanmushi, miso soup, and a drink.

Mini Boru Comeback Special

From now until September 30, 2019, diners will be able to purchase any two Mini Boru (mini sized rice bowl) sets and get one ala carte Mini Boru free.

The Mini Boru available for this promotion are the Volcano Beef Don, Snow Beef Don, and Chirashi Don.

How to go

Address: 313 Orchard Road, #B3-19/20, [email protected], Singapore 238895

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday, 11am – 10pm

