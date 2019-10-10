Halal Japanese eatery in 313 Somerset has beef don & chirashi don from S$7.50

Muslim friends who love eating Japanese food now have another spot in town to look forward to.

Advertisement

Sora Boru is a Japanese eatery at 313 Somerset that has recently been Halal-certified.

Mini and regular sizes

One of Sora Boru’s highlights is the Volcano Beef Don, which consists of rice, beef slices, a choice between stewed cabbage and bean sprouts, topped with a spicy red sauce.

It is available in two sizes — mini (S$7.50) and regular (S$11.90):

Snow Beef Don

A milder option would be the Snow Beef Don, another one of Sora Boru’s bestsellers.

This rice bowl consists of rice, a choice of either stewed cabbage or beansprouts, and beef slices, topped with a sauce made of whipping cream and grated parmesan.

Like the Volcano Beef Don, it comes in two sizes – mini (S$7.50) and regular (S$11.90):

Advertisement

Chirashi Boru

The Chirashi don at Sora Boru comes in two varieties.

The Bara Chirashi Ebimayo Aburi Don (S$9.50 for mini, S$16.90 for regular) comes with an assortment of salmon, tuna, swordfish, scallops, tamago, cucumbers and roe on a bed of rice.

The Salmon Ebimayo Aburi Don (S$8.50 for mini, S$13.90 for regular) consists of salmon sashimi, cucumbers, tamago, and roe on rice.

Other items on Sora Boru’s menu include CurryBoru (curry rice bowls, which start from S$12.50), noodles, and side dishes.

Diners can top-up S$3.90 to their mains for a set, which includes chawanmushi, miso soup, and a drink.

Advertisement

Mini Boru Comeback Special

From now until September 30, 2019, diners will be able to purchase any two Mini Boru (mini sized rice bowl) sets and get one ala carte Mini Boru free.

The Mini Boru available for this promotion are the Volcano Beef Don, Snow Beef Don, and Chirashi Don.

How to go

Address: 313 Orchard Road, #B3-19/20, [email protected], Singapore 238895

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday, 11am – 10pm

Advertisement

Top image via elian_chs and fion_ne on Instagram