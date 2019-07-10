fbpx

Back

Tampines St 22 stall sells halal charcoal-grilled unagi burgers, wagyu beef burgers & more

Enough burgers to satisfy both carnivores and vegetarians.

Melanie Lim | September 11, 06:51 pm

Events

Upsurge

Share

There are no lack of burger joints in Singapore, but there’s never enough for burger lovers.

Hawker stall at Commonwealth serves juicy beef burgers from S$6

American-style cafe at Pek Kio serves stewed pork belly rice, steak & burgers from S$8

Here’s another one in the East.

Halal charcoal-grilled burgers

The Social Outcast is a stall in Tampines selling halal food that specialises in charcoal-grilled burgers.

Here’s a video of the grilling process:

Some of the more unique offerings include a 400-day Grain Fed Australia F1 Wagyu Beef burger (S$19.90) and their Teriyaki Unagi burger (S$15.90).

According to the stall owner, ‘F1’ refers to the first cross of a Wagyu full blood 100 per cent bull over another breed.

The meat of such a crossbreed tends to have more bite in it.

Menu

Here’s their full menu, which includes other burgers like the Smoked Dried Chipotle & Guacamole Beef burger (S$10.90) and the French Onion & Mushroom Beef burger (S$10.90):

View this post on Instagram

Good News fellow friends, The Social Outcast's Official Menu is here. Take your time to drool over it! Head over to our Facebook Page to check out the full menu! In conjunction to many good reviews and feedbacks of our beef and lamb burgers, we are also introducing two more burgers *Roasted Chicken Mushroom* & *Teriyaki Unagi* into our menu. We are doing our official official launch on this National Day (9th August), because if you are gonna be with a crowd, might as well be with The Social Outcast be crowded with Charcoal Grilled Burgers, aye? We are open through this National Day, and the weekend – 9th – 11th August 2019 (Friday – Sunday). However, do note that we are closed on Hariraya Haji, 12th – 13th August 2019 (Monday – Tuesday). Grilling as per usual on 14th August, Wednesday onwards. Wishing all our fellow Muslim friends Selamat Hari Raya Haji, and a well deserved long weekend to one and all! Drop by to have a bite with us! We looking forward to serving you. – The Outcast Admin

A post shared by The Social Outcast (@dsocialoutcast) on

Vegetarians and others looking for meatless options can try out the Sesame Mayo Portobello burger (S$8.90):

View this post on Instagram

Portobello burger at #thesocialoutcastsg

A post shared by Angelus (@joeygallery) on

As the stall is a solo operation, and each burger is prepared upon order, do expect to wait for a while during peak hours.

How to find it

Address: Block 280, Tampines Street 22, Singapore 520280

Opening Hours: 11am to 10pm daily (closed on Tuesdays)

Top image via joeygallery and dsocialoutcast on Instagram

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Oreo cookie bits with yogurt side-by-side now a thing from S$3.30 at Cold Storage & Redmart

Oreo drink next, please.

September 11, 07:27 pm

Elderly Hong Kong protester nails bottle flip & disperses police

A great moment in the history of democracy.

September 11, 07:16 pm

Chan Chun Sing calls Chongqing party chief Chen Min'er an old friend, thanks support for S'pore companies

He said he has been looking forward to Chen's visit to Singapore.

September 11, 06:41 pm

Parents of Australian who allegedly threw wine bottle that killed man, 73, pleads for leniency

His mother stated that throwing the glass bottle out the window had only been an "act of mischief".

September 11, 06:36 pm

Well-loved cat at Outram Road furniture store dies at 29

Probably one of the oldest cats in Singapore.

September 11, 06:19 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close