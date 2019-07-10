Tampines St 22 stall sells halal charcoal-grilled unagi burgers, wagyu beef burgers & more
Enough burgers to satisfy both carnivores and vegetarians.
Upsurge
Upsurge
There are no lack of burger joints in Singapore, but there’s never enough for burger lovers.
Hawker stall at Commonwealth serves juicy beef burgers from S$6
American-style cafe at Pek Kio serves stewed pork belly rice, steak & burgers from S$8
Here’s another one in the East.
Halal charcoal-grilled burgers
The Social Outcast is a stall in Tampines selling halal food that specialises in charcoal-grilled burgers.
Here’s a video of the grilling process:
Some of the more unique offerings include a 400-day Grain Fed Australia F1 Wagyu Beef burger (S$19.90) and their Teriyaki Unagi burger (S$15.90).
According to the stall owner, ‘F1’ refers to the first cross of a Wagyu full blood 100 per cent bull over another breed.
The meat of such a crossbreed tends to have more bite in it.
Menu
Here’s their full menu, which includes other burgers like the Smoked Dried Chipotle & Guacamole Beef burger (S$10.90) and the French Onion & Mushroom Beef burger (S$10.90):
View this post on Instagram
Good News fellow friends, The Social Outcast's Official Menu is here. Take your time to drool over it! Head over to our Facebook Page to check out the full menu! In conjunction to many good reviews and feedbacks of our beef and lamb burgers, we are also introducing two more burgers *Roasted Chicken Mushroom* & *Teriyaki Unagi* into our menu. We are doing our official official launch on this National Day (9th August), because if you are gonna be with a crowd, might as well be with The Social Outcast be crowded with Charcoal Grilled Burgers, aye? We are open through this National Day, and the weekend – 9th – 11th August 2019 (Friday – Sunday). However, do note that we are closed on Hariraya Haji, 12th – 13th August 2019 (Monday – Tuesday). Grilling as per usual on 14th August, Wednesday onwards. Wishing all our fellow Muslim friends Selamat Hari Raya Haji, and a well deserved long weekend to one and all! Drop by to have a bite with us! We looking forward to serving you. – The Outcast Admin
View this post on Instagram
Awesomelicious I tell uolls! . 🔥Smoked Dried Chipotle & Guacamole Beef🔥 . Look at that thick juicy beef patty burger… Served with potato salad. . ✅Portion was just right.. ✅Delicious ✅Worth every cent. . U guys have to try to believe it – @dsocialoutcast . Sorry sis dah lapar n tk sabar nk try. That's y potato salad die mcm tk sempurna sikit 😂 . #dsocialoutcastsg
View this post on Instagram
The Social Outcast's Fun Fact: This burger was created because The Outcast Chef hates Vegetable in his meals. And he thought what better way than to put Caramelized French Onion (sweet and no onion-y taste) and Sauteed Mushroom with nothing else between those buttery charred Brioche Buns and Juicy Beef patty. Is it just me or is this French Onion & Mushroom Beef calling out for me? .📸: Special thanks to @dyhln for this yummilious shot and travelling all the way from the west to the east! Looking forward to see you soon again! #thesocialoutcastsg
Vegetarians and others looking for meatless options can try out the Sesame Mayo Portobello burger (S$8.90):
As the stall is a solo operation, and each burger is prepared upon order, do expect to wait for a while during peak hours.
How to find it
Address: Block 280, Tampines Street 22, Singapore 520280
Opening Hours: 11am to 10pm daily (closed on Tuesdays)
Top image via joeygallery and dsocialoutcast on Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.