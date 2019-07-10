Tampines St 22 stall sells halal charcoal-grilled unagi burgers, wagyu beef burgers & more

There are no lack of burger joints in Singapore, but there’s never enough for burger lovers.

Here’s another one in the East.

Halal charcoal-grilled burgers

The Social Outcast is a stall in Tampines selling halal food that specialises in charcoal-grilled burgers.

Here’s a video of the grilling process:

Some of the more unique offerings include a 400-day Grain Fed Australia F1 Wagyu Beef burger (S$19.90) and their Teriyaki Unagi burger (S$15.90).

According to the stall owner, ‘F1’ refers to the first cross of a Wagyu full blood 100 per cent bull over another breed.

The meat of such a crossbreed tends to have more bite in it.

Menu

Here’s their full menu, which includes other burgers like the Smoked Dried Chipotle & Guacamole Beef burger (S$10.90) and the French Onion & Mushroom Beef burger (S$10.90):

Vegetarians and others looking for meatless options can try out the Sesame Mayo Portobello burger (S$8.90):

As the stall is a solo operation, and each burger is prepared upon order, do expect to wait for a while during peak hours.

How to find it

Address: Block 280, Tampines Street 22, Singapore 520280

Opening Hours: 11am to 10pm daily (closed on Tuesdays)

Top image via joeygallery and dsocialoutcast on Instagram