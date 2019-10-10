Bangkok’s first Haidilao outlet opening in Central World in Sep. 2019, operates until 3am
Eat and eat and eat.
Events
The Best of You Exhibition
19 September 2019 - 22 September 2019, 1000h-2100h
Our Tampines Hub
Upsurge
Upsurge
Singaporeans who frequent Bangkok will soon be able to enjoy a Haidilao meal there.
Hopefully, at lower prices.
Haidilao’s first outlet in Thailand
Haidilao is opening at Central World in Bangkok at the end of September 2019, according to an Instagram post by the mall.
The exact opening date was not specified.
View this post on Instagram
(#cbkkeatdrink) 📍เซ็นทรัลเวิลด์ . สิ้นสุดการรอคอย สิ้นเดือนนี้พบกับสุดยอดร้าน Haidilao เชนหม้อไฟ ส่งตรงจากสิงคโปร์ มาสู่ไทยเป็นสาขาแรกที่ centralwOrld ชั้น 7 โซน Beacon! แล้วเจอกัน! . . (#cbkkeatdrink) Happening at centralwOrld . Get ready to meet the ultimate Haidilao, hot pot delivered directly from Singapore. Come to Thailand for the first time at centralwOrld, level 7, Beacon Zone! See you at the end of this month! . #CBKK #centralbangkok #OnlyAtCBKK #HaidilaoThailand #centralwOrld #wOrldOfultimatedining ****************************************** CENTRAL BANGKOK Bangkok's Most Exciting District อัพเดทสิ่งที่น่าสนใจในย่าน Central Bangkok ได้ที่ : http://www.central-bangkok.com/ Facebook : www.facebook.com/centralbangkok Instagram: www.instagram.com/centralbangkok
The outlet, which is the first Haidilao outlet in Thailand, will be located on the seventh floor at Central World.
It will also apparently be open from 10am to 3am:
At 1,200 sqm, the restaurant will be able to accommodate up to 84 tables.
Customers can expect a range of soup broths, sliced meats, meat balls and more:
The outlet will also have complimentary services such as free massages, manicures and activities for children.
Address:
Central World, Bangkok
Level 7, Beacon Zone
Nearest BTS: Chit Lom or Siam
Top photo via FB/กินตามโปร
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.