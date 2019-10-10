fbpx

Bangkok’s first Haidilao outlet opening in Central World in Sep. 2019, operates until 3am

Eat and eat and eat.

Tanya Ong | September 20, 12:40 pm

Singaporeans who frequent Bangkok will soon be able to enjoy a Haidilao meal there.

Hopefully, at lower prices.

Haidilao’s first outlet in Thailand

Haidilao is opening at Central World in Bangkok at the end of September 2019, according to an Instagram post by the mall.

The exact opening date was not specified.

(#cbkkeatdrink) 📍เซ็นทรัลเวิลด์ . สิ้นสุดการรอคอย สิ้นเดือนนี้พบกับสุดยอดร้าน Haidilao เชนหม้อไฟ ส่งตรงจากสิงคโปร์ มาสู่ไทยเป็นสาขาแรกที่ centralwOrld ชั้น 7 โซน Beacon! แล้วเจอกัน! . . (#cbkkeatdrink) Happening at centralwOrld . Get ready to meet the ultimate Haidilao, hot pot delivered directly from Singapore. Come to Thailand for the first time at centralwOrld, level 7, Beacon Zone! See you at the end of this month! . #CBKK #centralbangkok #OnlyAtCBKK #HaidilaoThailand #centralwOrld #wOrldOfultimatedining ****************************************** CENTRAL BANGKOK Bangkok's Most Exciting District อัพเดทสิ่งที่น่าสนใจในย่าน Central Bangkok ได้ที่ : http://www.central-bangkok.com/ Facebook : www.facebook.com/centralbangkok Instagram: www.instagram.com/centralbangkok

The outlet, which is the first Haidilao outlet in Thailand, will be located on the seventh floor at Central World.

It will also apparently be open from 10am to 3am:

Photo via FB/กินตามโปร

At 1,200 sqm, the restaurant will be able to accommodate up to 84 tables.

Customers can expect a range of soup broths, sliced meats, meat balls and more:

Photo via FB/กินตามโปร
Photo via FB/Central Bangkok
Photo via FB/กินตามโปร
Photo via FB/กินตามโปร

The outlet will also have complimentary services such as free massages, manicures and activities for children.

Photo via FB/กินตามโปร

Address:

Central World, Bangkok

Level 7, Beacon Zone

Nearest BTS: Chit Lom or Siam

Top photo via FB/กินตามโปร

