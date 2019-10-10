Bangkok’s first Haidilao outlet opening in Central World in Sep. 2019, operates until 3am

Singaporeans who frequent Bangkok will soon be able to enjoy a Haidilao meal there.

Hopefully, at lower prices.

Haidilao’s first outlet in Thailand

Haidilao is opening at Central World in Bangkok at the end of September 2019, according to an Instagram post by the mall.

The exact opening date was not specified.

The outlet, which is the first Haidilao outlet in Thailand, will be located on the seventh floor at Central World.

It will also apparently be open from 10am to 3am:

At 1,200 sqm, the restaurant will be able to accommodate up to 84 tables.

Customers can expect a range of soup broths, sliced meats, meat balls and more:

The outlet will also have complimentary services such as free massages, manicures and activities for children.

Address:

Central World, Bangkok

Level 7, Beacon Zone

Nearest BTS: Chit Lom or Siam

Top photo via FB/กินตามโปร