Golden Village premium movie tickets at S$12 each till Sept. 30, 2019
Cheap tickets just take.
Upsurge
Upsurge
From now till Sept. 30, 2019, Golden Village premium class tickets are just S$12 each every Monday to Thursday.
All thanks to this GV promotion:
How to apply
You don’t need to know why, because all you need to know is how to be eligible for the discount.
Simple: Just become a member for free here and enter the promo code “GVMC12BR” at your checkout.
Each transaction allows a maximum of two tickets.
The S$1.50 convenience fee applies as this is an online booking.
Theatres that allow promo code to be used:
• Grand Seats
• Duo Deluxe
• Deluxe Plus
• Gemini
The GV cinemas to use this promo code:
• Grand World City
• Paya Lebar
• City Square
• Funan
The usual price is up to S$17 per ticket.
The promotion is only limited to 100 tickets a day.
Check out this GV page with instructions on how to do it right.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.