Golden Village premium movie tickets at S$12 each till Sept. 30, 2019

Cheap tickets just take.

Belmont Lay | September 10, 10:34 pm

Events

Upsurge

From now till Sept. 30, 2019, Golden Village premium class tickets are just S$12 each every Monday to Thursday.

All thanks to this GV promotion:

via

How to apply

You don’t need to know why, because all you need to know is how to be eligible for the discount.

Simple: Just become a member for free here and enter the promo code “GVMC12BR” at your checkout.

Each transaction allows a maximum of two tickets.

The S$1.50 convenience fee applies as this is an online booking.

Theatres that allow promo code to be used:

• Grand Seats
• Duo Deluxe
• Deluxe Plus
• Gemini

The GV cinemas to use this promo code:

• Grand World City
• Paya Lebar
• City Square
• Funan

The usual price is up to S$17 per ticket.

The promotion is only limited to 100 tickets a day.

Check out this GV page with instructions on how to do it right.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

