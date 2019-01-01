Golden Village premium movie tickets at S$12 each till Sept. 30, 2019

From now till Sept. 30, 2019, Golden Village premium class tickets are just S$12 each every Monday to Thursday.

Advertisement

All thanks to this GV promotion:

Advertisement

How to apply

You don’t need to know why, because all you need to know is how to be eligible for the discount.

Simple: Just become a member for free here and enter the promo code “GVMC12BR” at your checkout.

Each transaction allows a maximum of two tickets.

The S$1.50 convenience fee applies as this is an online booking.

Theatres that allow promo code to be used:

• Grand Seats

• Duo Deluxe

• Deluxe Plus

• Gemini

The GV cinemas to use this promo code:

• Grand World City

• Paya Lebar

• City Square

• Funan

Advertisement

The usual price is up to S$17 per ticket.

The promotion is only limited to 100 tickets a day.

Check out this GV page with instructions on how to do it right.