German band behind ‘Million Tears’ & ‘Moonlight Shadow’ performing in S’pore on Nov. 20, 2019

Whoa oh, whoa oh~

Guan Zhen Tan | September 16, 05:39 pm

Groove Coverage is a German dance music band.

Performing in Singapore

If the name does not ring a bell, their songs might.

They’ve produced some of the greatest club hits of the early 2000s, such as God is a Girl, Moonlight Shadow, Poison, and Million Tears.

Now, they’re coming to Singapore on Nov. 20, 2019, to perform at District 9, a club in Orchard Road.

This has been confirmed on the band’s website as well:

The one where you can “chant poem”

Despite their many chart-topping hits, Million Tears in particular isn’t just a nostalgic song.

It’s also a cult anthem for certain groups of Singaporeans, who add their own spin to the classic dance hit when they chant poem to it.

Yes, it’s that cheer.

The song’s popularity and infamy amongst the local community could be attributed to how catchy it can be when paired poem chanting.

However, if they do play Million Tears on the day of the set itself, do note that chanting gang slogans might get you into trouble.

In 2018, The Straits Times reported that the police looked into a viral video involving a concertgoer shouting gang slogans at K-Pop girl group Twice’s concert.

Under the Societies Act, anyone convicted of being a member of an unlawful society such as a gang or secret society may face a fine not exceeding S$5,000, a jail term of up to three years or both.

Best to enjoy the concert responsibly.

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen misses a time when the McDonald's at White Sands had two floors. If not listening to visual kei bands and doodling, she's probably thinking about how Ra is rowing his sun boat into the darkness of the night.

